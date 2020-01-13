back

As Protests Get Shriller, No Climbdown From Amit Shah

Those who raise slogans against India will be sent behind bars, home minister Amit Shah said at a rally in Jabalpur on Sunday. 😯

01/13/2020 1:02 PMupdated: 01/13/2020 1:03 PM
Politics

416 comments

  • Ardent S.
    7 hours

    Full of diversions. Focus on real issues Mota bhai. Ram Mandir ain’t real issue economic crisis is. Let that sink in.

  • Aditya P.
    7 hours

    It's time to let rss make it's own establishment. If rss ideology get institutionalized, democracy with authoritarianism will get established. The process should be designed in such a way that there should be only two ideologies in India. First should be ultra right and second should be far ultra right.

  • Sheetal T.
    8 hours

    Does he have his parents birt certificate for NRC.

  • Mohammed O.
    8 hours

    Amit show can u show ur documents

  • Gaurang P.
    8 hours

    NBC

  • Waseem R.
    8 hours

    Or muslims iske baap dada hai. Islye bas bhaiyo ko bula raha h vapas

  • Surendra P.
    8 hours

    Wawwawawawa... Dil khush

  • Michelle R.
    8 hours

    Where will 55000 crores come from? What will happen to the economy which is already in such a bad state ?

  • Taskin A.
    8 hours

    2016 se a BJP wale JNU ko badnam kar rahe hnn..or jhutii bate bol rahee...agar anti national slogan ho rahe thee to app log jail q nhi vheje kisiko..app ki hi toh sarkar hn police sab hnn..kitni jhoot bolti hnn or andh vhakt biswas v kar late hnn a bjp walo k baat ka ...actually dekha jaye to Anti national gaddar toh BJP k sare neta or Andh vhaktt hnnn...

  • Jahangir A.
    8 hours

    Amit Shah and modi is a big terrorist in the world go back Modi dog Murdabad KASHMIR

  • Ankit K.
    9 hours

    He said true those who raise anti national slogans will be behind the bars

  • Sameer K.
    9 hours

    Question - Any updates on development, education, employment, poverty & women safely ? Bjp’s Answer - CAA is important, We will make a huge temple, Nehru was the worst PM and put jnu students behind bars Common man - WTF answer my question BHAKT - Bharat Mata Ki Jai 🤣

  • Srinivas P.
    10 hours

    We support CAA NRC

  • Binoy K.
    10 hours

    Devil

  • Mohd R.
    10 hours

    Bahut badhiye

  • Asraful I.
    10 hours

    His deem is become a muta Hitler

  • Niyaz B.
    11 hours

    Hatred speech.. Shame on you

  • Mahanthesh G.
    11 hours

    Super sir

  • Wysulon C.
    11 hours

    Please take them away from northeast..

  • Mahesh K.
    11 hours

    We strongly Support CAA