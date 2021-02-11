back
Asaduddin Owaisi Attacks Government On China, Farm Laws
The Modi government let China off lightly but is cracking down on protesting farmers, said AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi.
11/02/2021 6:57 AM
86 comments
Justindhas12 hours
Amen
Justindhas12 hours
Glory full message God is great news about all round would God bless all of you thank you Jesus name amen
Yusuf A.2 days
Masha Allah Jak Hind
राजस ज.3 days
till the time muslims are in minority will talk secularism..why muslims start talking nonsense given a veto 😏 not understood
Agasta M.3 days
He doesn't want to sing our national anthem and neither want to say bharat mata ki jai or jai hind. Still these anti nationals have mouth to speak.
Ashok J.3 days
A communal guy now got time to be concerned about farmers.
Saurabh T.4 days
The law which is in favour of farmer has nothing to do with China...Our Jawans are doing great and Pork & Dogs eaters won't be able to take an inch.....if time and need be every citizen will join Jawans at borders and ruin the aims & ambush of any enemy country
Harjeet S.4 days
Modi government FAILED its manifesto,cleaner india FAILED, returning black monies held abroad FAILED, promising 10lacs to all FAILED, cycles and mobile devices to the public FAILED.Health, education privatised benefitting the few. Corruption rife, police brutality and now passing unconstitutional laws. All democracy LOST India is now police state, protesters arrested and tortured in police cells,100's have died during the protests. SHAME SHAME SHAME. on this Modi government and to ALL those who refuse to recognise the human rights of the farming communities in India
Pradeep P.4 days
This is the problem!!! Do not argue because you are an opposition. Argue based on all states. Punjab is not the only major state... all these years the farmers are being exploited. Re organize that it is the middle men who are affected and who are participating in corruption of this country.
Josh B.5 days
Modi government must be getting money from China to back down at the borders.
Dibakar G.5 days
Well said. Modi is treating farmers like enemy army
Chaganti B.5 days
Good
Nagendra S.5 days
I Am With Rinku Sharma's Family From Ankit Saxena to Dilbar Negi to Rinku Sharma All has been targeted by Shantidoot Nation Demands Justice For Rambhakt Rinku Sharma
Saanj I.5 days
SAALE KAMINE PAKISTAN KI AULAD,,,,,ESME TERI HI BUDHI DOD RHI HE,,,,,DESHDROHI
Raj K.5 days
जोकर
Joe M.5 days
Owaisi ur next ,, drama is over
Joy M.5 days
Yes India always defensive policy about China 🤔 Black top SE disengagement nahi karna chaiye tha 😏
Pankaj B.5 days
Oye oye tera dukh
Npe D.5 days
Brutt u r a puppet of Congress. Atleast do something or say something good for the present govt.
Vijay K.5 days
Kuch bhi nehi sehi boolta h China me rehana h to waha jau bhaiya