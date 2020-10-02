back
Asaduddin Owaisi Vs MM Joshi on Babri Verdict
One called it “historic”, the other said it was a “black day” for Indian judiciary. Asaduddin Owaisi and Murli Manohar Joshi on the special CBI court’s verdict in the Babri demolition case...
02/10/2020 9:10 AMupdated: 02/10/2020 9:11 AM
- 27.3k
- 354
- 87
81 comments
Avninder S.18 minutes
Supreme is supreme
Akmal A.40 minutes
Mockery of the justice in broad daylight!!
Rupam N.40 minutes
Haan wese hi jaise kisi ne jaadu se Pakistan , kashmir aur Bangladesh me hinduo Ko gayab kar diya tha
Sneha S.2 hours
Any story on Babri should begin with the Demolition of the original Ram temple and Hindus peacefully waiting for justice for centuries w/o a single stone at anyone
Kamran K.2 hours
MMJ.... your soul is dead... can't even call him a human....these guys have made India insecure for coming generations by spreading communalism for their cheap and dirty politics
Chandra S.3 hours
I dont understand this Owaisi is not charged/locked in jail !! You challenge every thing Indian and on Hindustan -- Barber was an invader of Hindustan --who came from Central Asian Republic to loot-- decimate Hindsutan damaged all Hindu/Budhist temples--hardly a hundred muslims live around this derelict Barber mosque !! Rightfully muslims should have given this so called Babri masjid to original Hindus where Hindusims greatest Lord Rama was born---- you challenge Hindustan and its constitution --an d court ruling ?? Did Hindus/Budhists with Ummayads followers challenge Meccas existence ??Mohammed did not had any son but only daughter Fatima-- Fatima had two sons -- Hassan and Hussein--they were chased from Mecca and Medina and affront by Shia muslims ?? Both were poisoned and killed by Sunni muslims and to-day they both buried in Karbala--Iran ?? If Pakistan cant look after Pakistani Hindus--Sikhs--Christians as per great Islamic Republic of Pakistan why than India not chose when India became from British occupation the only country Hindustan Republic of India such is a nation Pakistan even Jinnahs sister Fatima didnt wanted to stay in Pakistan and spent most of her life in USA !!It was Jinnahs wish and Fatimas that she after her death should be buried beside Jinnahs grave ?? Pakistanis didnt do that ?? Why ?? Ahmedis declared by murdererd Zia Ul Haq as non muslims-- yet two Pakistani Nobl;e Laureates were Ahmedi muslims ?? Radical Pakistani Sunni muslims dug out 93 grave of (Ahmedi muslims) as per Dawn news -- such is hatred and venom against non muslims in Pakistan ?? a country epicentre of world terrorism !! Let truth prevail ??
Muhammed T.4 hours
Shut up laiers
فاطمة ح.4 hours
Well the Muslims were never going to win !
Gurn O.7 hours
Hindustan ko kat kar Pakistan or Bangladesh bana deya vo sab ok ha mr. obace ....this is no magic
Biswa P.7 hours
People are mad cuase long standing religious agenda of collecting votes are getting solved one by one, there will be no more vote banking on these issues
Ramiz S.8 hours
जिस प्रदेश में बलात्कार पीड़ित के शव से इन्साफ नहीं, उस प्रदेश में एक मस्जिद के मलबे को इन्साफ क्यों मिलेगा!
Krishna K.8 hours
All those people who have proof please file appeal in higher courts. The courts didn't say no one demolished anything, it just says the people against whom the cases were filed didn't do it. Neither they had any involvement in instigating the people who did this.
Muthanna S.8 hours
Owaici! Climb a tree!!
Mahmood A.9 hours
Concerned CBI judge should take immediate action against the Asad uddin owaisi n pass orders for his hanging for making his observation
Lewanay M.9 hours
I m genuinely waiting for the day when tajmahal will be demolished coz i bet there is taj mandir under that structure Jeez when will be this good news come
Rinkoo L.9 hours
court gave right decision
Krishnaprasad Y.10 hours
This idiot doesn't understand the judgment. Court never said masjid wasn't demolished The crux of the judgment is there is no direct evidence against the accused people
Rubel H.10 hours
corrupt country....racist...country....still have the caste system in 21 century
Azim T.11 hours
Whatever be the judgement. I am happy that a "Prime minister in waiting" will always wait now.
Naaz S.11 hours
Modi said ACHA DIN AYEGA..... Yes we can see every day is good, there is no day without any crime and criminal activities in our country, rape and murders are being normal every day ritual in our daily life, All world watched demolition of Babri Masjid and today there is no proof and no one had punished, what more joke to be hear from our judiciary😂😂, A girl brutally raped and murdered, after two weeks also there was no investigation on she was raped or not, how many more nirbhayas need this Modi government to make strict laws in our country against all the crimes and criminal activities.... A country ruled by all Criminals what more to expect... This is the Godi Modi SWACH BHARATH.... Jis din aapne us kursi pe bet liya us din se sab bhurayi ho raha hi... Kuursi chod do...ham hindustaniyo ko jeene do apne desh me.... Note :- welcome all modi bhakt to be comment on my comment...as usual 😂😂😂😂