Asha Devi Accuses Courts Of Supporting Criminals

Asha Devi lashes out after Nirbhaya convicts buy more time.

03/03/2020 4:28 PM
157 comments

  • Sapna K.
    5 hours

    Shi boli

  • Meena D.
    13 hours

    Goli mar do

  • Ahmed F.
    15 hours

    All of them are from Hindu dear ....f they were Muslims then fir ab tak to kaam ho Jata...dats a tough words but so true..

  • Abdul B.
    17 hours

    Are man Is Duniya Mein Koi Insan Nahin Milega Is Duniya Mein Kuchh City lalas per Insaaf Jab kar jata hai aur Kuchh Nahin milega

  • Akash S.
    21 hours

    Amit Shah Indian government and law system very pathetic....we expect something better from our Current PM And sad thing to say but Jab Kisi minister ke Ghar main ye bura hadsa Hoga tabhi ye bakwas system change hogi...

  • Asha G.
    a day

    Koe inlogo ko goli maro daily ka badal te tarikh se kan pagy sab ka

  • Bina R.
    2 days

    Actually right our din logega fachi dene me 7sal ho goye

  • Urusa C.
    2 days

    I have lost faith in the judiciary system of the biggest aatankwadi democracy in Modi raaj.... Babri masjid ka faisla jo aya tha jab se I don't believe in our judiciary system!

  • Anil T.
    2 days

    ADVOCATE of RAPIST Not__________!!!!!?!??

  • Gina G.
    2 days

    If it was a ministers daughter den the same day the culprits wud be killed .. just lay ppl suffer Bastards

  • Gina G.
    2 days

    Only Indian judiciary has dis level of patience with criminals 🙄

  • Purnimaarora A.
    2 days

    Iske liye kisi ka khoon nahi kholl raha!

  • Vimla T.
    2 days

    itne ghatia soch wale brutal rapiston ko fansi dene me judge ko itna sochna kyon par raha hai what sort ofjustice is thi?? 7 saal bahut lamba samay hota hai ye culprits koi sympathy deserve nahi karte

  • Manmit K.
    3 days

    Government official please give these criminals to us if u cannot kill them then we will give them punishment so everyone will remember

  • Andrea J.
    3 days

    Rightly said in most cases criminals are favoured....

  • Nikesh M.
    3 days

    Kuch baar har admi ka kela kisi khubsurat item ko dekhkar pagal ho jata hai yeh sab ladke javan hai aur javani mey sabsey galti hote hai toh issliye inko maaf kar dena chayea

  • Raj K.
    3 days

    After delayed 8yrs We saying we belong to duv. Country Shame on us

  • Ranajoy D.
    3 days

    Bharat ka kanoon hai Jungli

  • Emmanuel D.
    3 days

    Her name is Jyothiraj Singh, not Nirbhaya, Her mother told several times to avoid calling her Nirbhaya. But, Indian hypocrisy still call her, Nirbhaya

  • Pothi R.
    3 days

    I don't understand why there's a mercy plea for a rapist and how many pleas are filled in all these years? What is this Stupidity? This is the reason why there's no fear in criminals, bcz the sick fuckin' morons like the lawyer of these rapist animals understood the loop holes in the spineless Indian penal code and making fun of the innocent victims. She paid an immense price when she lost her daughter and still she hasn't got the justice. And, even God doesn't know how many of such horrific crimes happened against the daughters of this country. Shame on the Indian Judiciary 🤮🤮🤮 and all these worthless judges 🤮🤮