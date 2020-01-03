Ashok Gehlot Passes The Buck On Kota Deaths

At this hospital in Kota at least 104 children have died since December. But the chief minister of Rajasthan spotted a silver lining in the tragedy.
After Kota horror, Rajkot hospital registers 111 infant deaths in December: https://www.telegraphindia.com/india/after-kota-111-children-die-in-gujarat-s-rajkot-hospital-in-december/cid/1733200
Kranthikumar K.2 days
Shame
GKris K.2 days
Congress is responsible for these deaths, they have blood in their hands !
Vilas D.3 days
This is the result of election of Rajasthan in 2019.
Raghu S.3 days
U r Lucky, Sir, no one your kin & kith in the hospital or same to u ! Nothing affected to Congress Party bcz voters elected so as your knowledge is more than Rahul Baba.
Tamizh A.3 days
I appreciate his honesty. Didn’t made this issue to convert to Hindu Muslims issue like in UP. Please focus on root cause and speedy resolution. Still it’s immature statement
Mithlesh K.3 days
Shame
Pankaj K.3 days
Sala daru pikr bolta hi
Vignesh R.3 days
Koi bhi situation ho ye insan mujhe piya hua hi lagta hai...is it just me ??!!
Tachang L.3 days
I love the ideologies of Congress but I don't like inefficient leaders of Congress,' I love some leaders of BJP but I hate theirs idealogies,dividing hindu-Muslim..
Shashank S.3 days
I wonder why don't you talk on this 🤔. Oh! May be you are one sided opposing one party.
Sumitaroy B.3 days
Shameful statement by a person like CM
Jogendar S.3 days
Isko nhi samjh aaraha bole kya to CAA nrc ka bahana bana raha h
Jogendar S.3 days
This is called a non sense statement and irresponsible attitude of a very responsible post
Pradeep K.3 days
What else you can expect from a cow belt state. Bjp or Congress or the general public, it's all cow dung.
Amit K.3 days
तोतला
Sunil B.3 days
Chutia Tere apne bacche hote to Kya karta.
Jay N.3 days
Brut India y don't u put news of muslims attacking Sikhs in Pakistan. Wouldn't u show the true face muslims brother of Pakistan?
Karishma A.3 days
How can they give such insensitive statements.....earlier it happend in Gorakhpur same attitude was shown by govt n now it's kota.....in all, govt is not bothered as only those who can't approach private hospitals go to these hospitals......if they wud have been the sufferer only thn they will take action....otherwise no one is answerable to these deaths of children......
Subhash A.3 days
Most tragic explanation of deaths due to indifference and negligible.