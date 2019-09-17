back
Ashok Parmar: (Not) The Face of The 2002 Gujarat Riots
He is still identified as the face of the 2002 Gujarat riots. But 17 years later, he insists he is not what the world thinks of him. Ashok Parmar spoke to Brut India about the moments leading up to the photograph that changed his life completely.
09/17/2019 8:57 AMupdated: 09/17/2019 10:57 AM
