Asia's Largest Slum's Fight Against Covid-19

Kaushik R.06/28/2020 00:41
Why is it that when cases go down credit goes to the so called covid 19 medical staff and workers and department and government... And if cases don't go down it blames on people for not wearing mask and not maintaining social distancing
Syeda H.06/25/2020 16:19
Whr is bombay rich ppl why dont thy help thm ,only one percent of thr income cab be use to give this slum areas basic needs like toilets good roads and other things,
Rizwan C.06/22/2020 05:42
More cases coming daily at Dharavi now
Jose G.06/20/2020 05:28
They may also have higher resistance than most of us.Their adaptability in those unhygenic(to most of u) was remarkable
Margaret Q.06/18/2020 13:07
Well done all you volunteers and decision makers especially our honourable CM Mr. Udhavji Thackeray. God bless you all and God Bless Maharashtra and India. Jai India, Jai Maharashtra, Jai Mumbai.
Apurba K.06/18/2020 07:59
Sorry for the residents of the Dharavi who are helping the nation building and helping the rich people in every way to give them comforts but they are not getting cooperation as they have to get. Absolutely sad.
Brut India06/18/2020 05:52
As social distancing wasn't an option, Dharavi began chasing the virus away. Here's what Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner at Mumbai’s municipality, leading Dharavi's fight had to say: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-06-13/how-asia-s-densest-slum-chased-the-virus-has-lessons-for-others
Uma K.06/18/2020 04:20
Brut today tasting like " brue" coffee no anti India
Sabyasachi D.06/18/2020 04:15
We are judging too fast, as we did for Kerala, one of the Rajasthan town . Do a good job and wait.
Barbara P.06/18/2020 01:34
Good work by the Maharashtra coalition Government! Keep it up !
Manish K.06/17/2020 20:48
Missed to mention properly about the volunteer works, looks like intentional. As expected 😏
Malathi K.06/17/2020 17:47
People of Dharavi should take full responsibility for toilet cleanliness and hygiene aspects even the lanes and roads should be maintained by the people of Dharavi
Ajit S.06/17/2020 16:57
Excellent administration of Mumbai I know to practically implement the job would have been herculean task even residents of area must of cooperation with the local authorities great job done congratulations
Pankaj K.06/17/2020 16:32
Proud of BMC workers. I have friends who are working in BMC and have to reach out in slums for their work. Its a thankless job with low salaries. This job deserves much needed appreciation. Also need to appreciate ppl from dharavi. This would nt have been possible without their support. Great team work all of you.
VS M.06/17/2020 15:22
India has overcame all types deadly deasess for last century by own medicines, and believe in God mercy.
Rahul J.06/17/2020 14:55
Why can't you leave them alone
Zakaria M.06/17/2020 14:49
Hats off
Abhishek K.06/17/2020 14:32
Feku fek fek ke China ko bhaga dega.... According to Bimar bhakta
Anoop M.06/17/2020 14:24
Im happy for a change Brut India says something good happened in India.. So... Brut India says the mass exit of migrants helped... so.. the migrants were the burden here... is it so...?
Snehal D.06/17/2020 14:22
https://youtu.be/uUjehMIys1c Brut, you forgot to mention the role of RSS volunteers in this mission. Check this video. Irrespective of our opinions, we must praise those who sacrificed for the city. Call a spade a spade.