Assam CM On “Pattern” Of Shooting Fleeing Criminals
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma was unapologetic while addressing the controversy over the rise in police shootings since he took office.
06/07/2021 2:35 PMupdated: 06/07/2021 2:36 PM
47 comments
Loy B.3 hours
Newslive se seedha
Krish B.4 hours
The people commenting negative about his speech, are having the same mindset as rapists and criminals. He is absolutely right. Not just shoot in legs, these culprits should be publicly hanged
Chitta R.5 hours
Good job Mr CM ji....
Aasif S.5 hours
Great CM...
Deepak S.5 hours
Kudos to you Mr. SARMA!! PROUD OF YOU!!
Digvijoy M.6 hours
This should have been the pattern ages back... And what is shooting in the legs... This proves inefficient judiciary and clutching the powers of the police.. It should have been stoned to death or shot in public like the laws in Saudi Arabia.. However this approach by the cm is commendable.. What is the point of candle march.. Candle gand Mai ghusao
Lohkare V.6 hours
This is the kind of CM each state needs. Absolute zero tolerance to crime, specially organised crime.
Dulal S.7 hours
Chudirbeta.
Raja T.10 hours
Who the hell u r to demand an apologetic from indian state C.M
Arush C.15 hours
Brut india you are no more independent journalist You have an agenda now Bik gaye ho Kya ?
Afreedi K.16 hours
What did you expect from this inhuman regime? A humanitarian motion? 😑
Jas S.16 hours
Is this guy Bengali and he is bringing fake encounters
Narendra N.16 hours
I nvere see brut psitimg about attack on nhrc members and sc judges from bengal saving themselves from listening to cases on tmc nd politics violence in bengal sold out leftists news channels
Oii T.16 hours
The thing is Assam Police is one of the most corrupt Police in India, if this becomes pattern than there are high chances of misusing Police power by rich and influential, the gap between rich and poor is highest in Assam among northeastern states not just in wealth but in awareness, rights etc.
Apa P.16 hours
Second U.P..... Soon Goonda gardi of Police can be seen and the misuse of power to oppress people and suppress the truth. Well Assam has asked for it.... So let them have it.
Arvind S.17 hours
Good job
Sachin S.17 hours
https://fb.watch/6g94Hkr9Zx/
Akshat R.17 hours
No need too
Manisha R.17 hours
Keep up ur good work....India needs more leaders like u
Arijit R.17 hours
Brut India never posted any of its fancy news clippings on the nexus of goons & politicians in UP or the killing fields of Bengal why?? Well that’s because they run a agenda of misinformation in India which is obvious to the people in the country. Please continue to expose yourself bozos 😂 y