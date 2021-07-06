back

Assam CM On “Pattern” Of Shooting Fleeing Criminals

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma was unapologetic while addressing the controversy over the rise in police shootings since he took office.

06/07/2021 2:35 PMupdated: 06/07/2021 2:36 PM
47 comments

  • Loy B.
    3 hours

    Newslive se seedha

  • Krish B.
    4 hours

    The people commenting negative about his speech, are having the same mindset as rapists and criminals. He is absolutely right. Not just shoot in legs, these culprits should be publicly hanged

  • Chitta R.
    5 hours

    Good job Mr CM ji....

  • Aasif S.
    5 hours

    Great CM...

  • Deepak S.
    5 hours

    Kudos to you Mr. SARMA!! PROUD OF YOU!!

  • Digvijoy M.
    6 hours

    This should have been the pattern ages back... And what is shooting in the legs... This proves inefficient judiciary and clutching the powers of the police.. It should have been stoned to death or shot in public like the laws in Saudi Arabia.. However this approach by the cm is commendable.. What is the point of candle march.. Candle gand Mai ghusao

  • Lohkare V.
    6 hours

    This is the kind of CM each state needs. Absolute zero tolerance to crime, specially organised crime.

  • Dulal S.
    7 hours

    Chudirbeta.

  • Raja T.
    10 hours

    Who the hell u r to demand an apologetic from indian state C.M

  • Arush C.
    15 hours

    Brut india you are no more independent journalist You have an agenda now Bik gaye ho Kya ?

  • Afreedi K.
    16 hours

    What did you expect from this inhuman regime? A humanitarian motion? 😑

  • Jas S.
    16 hours

    Is this guy Bengali and he is bringing fake encounters

  • Narendra N.
    16 hours

    I nvere see brut psitimg about attack on nhrc members and sc judges from bengal saving themselves from listening to cases on tmc nd politics violence in bengal sold out leftists news channels

  • Oii T.
    16 hours

    The thing is Assam Police is one of the most corrupt Police in India, if this becomes pattern than there are high chances of misusing Police power by rich and influential, the gap between rich and poor is highest in Assam among northeastern states not just in wealth but in awareness, rights etc.

  • Apa P.
    16 hours

    Second U.P..... Soon Goonda gardi of Police can be seen and the misuse of power to oppress people and suppress the truth. Well Assam has asked for it.... So let them have it.

  • Arvind S.
    17 hours

    Good job

  • Sachin S.
    17 hours

    https://fb.watch/6g94Hkr9Zx/

  • Akshat R.
    17 hours

    No need too

  • Manisha R.
    17 hours

    Keep up ur good work....India needs more leaders like u

  • Arijit R.
    17 hours

    Brut India never posted any of its fancy news clippings on the nexus of goons & politicians in UP or the killing fields of Bengal why?? Well that’s because they run a agenda of misinformation in India which is obvious to the people in the country. Please continue to expose yourself bozos 😂 y