back

Assam CM Vs. Telangana CM

Why is Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao so angry at Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma?

14/02/2022 2:55 PMupdated: 14/02/2022 2:57 PM
  • 264.1K
  • 607

591 comments

  • Zameer K.
    5 hours

    V good CM KCR

  • Habeeb K.
    7 hours

    E gadha, ek naari ke saamne apna private part ko pakad ke khujaa rahaa tha

  • Akbarsab B.
    8 hours

    Desh ke liye qhurban honeywaley wamsh me Rahul gandhi ki paidayash hoye hai

  • Suresh D.
    8 hours

    Shame on CM how u got elected ......filthy politics

  • Shaik N.
    9 hours

    Tiger kcr

  • Riyaz S.
    9 hours

    Super kcr ZEE in BJP VALONKO CHODNA MATH

  • Praveen M.
    10 hours

    Politics stoop down to very low level 🥲 Bhai...thoda tho dignity maintain karle...desh ki shobha ke liye ⁉️

  • Rupender S.
    10 hours

    Ye bhajpaiyon ko muh ka joolab hai Kahin bhi Kutch bhi

  • Imran S.
    11 hours

    Kcr rocks.

  • Faizel A.
    13 hours

    Some Mental Dogs are Ruling the Country without any Sense!

  • Jonnagaddla R.
    14 hours

    Both are useless all political gimmicks same words spoken on lokesh who is the son of ex cheif minister who is the vision developer of hyderabad but this kcr who worked under chandra babu leader ship has no pus and blood when leaders in Ap criticising lokesh of same what they have spoken to rahul ghandi all these political parties making indian common people to beg in future these political leaders filling their stomachs and keeping stock for another 100years pakistan terrarists should shoot first these culprits not innocent pwoples

  • Akshoy G.
    15 hours

    Long time back, a mama already destroyed Assam. The history is repeating itself.

  • Mosozii
    15 hours

    Bjp will always blame about the past and the religion... Why they don't even bother about employment or developments ???

  • Ramesh K.
    15 hours

    Assam CM asked to Rahul... but why KCR reacting??? Who is father of Rahul???

  • Lanku B.
    19 hours

    comedy CM “sannna parega" waah re waah gandu parata sakal😭 baal 🤣

  • Benjamin S.
    a day

    Stupid and manner less question by assam chief minister.... such a shame# mannerless politicians

  • Saleem P.
    a day

    BJP mei aise sanskari log bhare pade hain. 🤣😂😂😂

  • Ashish H.
    a day

    CM telangana don't have balls like HB

  • Prem K.
    a day

    CHEAP POLITICS BY BJP

  • Dwaraka N.
    a day

    ఒక తాగుబోతు సన్నాసి....సైన్యం పై ఎలా అంటే అలా వాగొచ్చు...కానీ..తిరిగి అనటానికి సంస్కారం కావాలా....

