Assam Oil Well Blowout
Minu B.4 hours
Thanx brut india for covering this.....there was a gas leakage from last 14 days before the explosion yet no mainstream media has coverage of this ...
Roma R.7 hours
ye dekha ya nahi?
Heena A.10 hours
Another disaster of 2020....so sad 😟
Er V.10 hours
Humans to God::He bhagwan bss 2020 me baccha le. Aage dekh lenge. 😇😇😇
Dibya J.10 hours
Thanks Brut India for publish the news. No one national media yet not covering this as usual. for every time ignoring difficult disaster time news of Assam & NorthEast
Tse Y.11 hours
This kind of news has to be investigated well because it can be deliberate.
Diganta S.11 hours
Thanks Brut India 🙏 I would like to request all our fellow Assamese and North-East people to boycott mainstream Hindi lobby media. We have enough local news channel now and we can access all international news channels. No need to watch this mainstream channel. & Our fellow Indian know only Iran and Iraq for crude OIL but, Assam has Asia's oldest crude OIL Field and still in production, looting by Hindi lobby politicians. We have resources but, our people couldn't access it, many villages are poor surrounding by OIL Well Field, coal mining in Upper Assam. Our resources are national and tragedies are not. Flood is coming again and get ready to donate to Assam govt. 😡 Still Assamese people are not stone peltier and killed 4 youth in CAA Protest and their crime was to raise their voice for own Indigenous rights. I WILL SPEAK LOUD 🔊 STOP 🛑 Looting our resources, our lives. Pray for us for for not repeat this bold lিদeshjan
Moxeangel B.11 hours
I smell a rat 😔
Sumi B.12 hours
Thnks brutindia for focusing properly
Sookoomiah M.12 hours
Corona fek netoiy le morne ozone ti coumance gagne geurir . I(it's always India )
Sumbul A.13 hours
Prayers for Assam
ৰূপক গ.13 hours
14 days sleeping indian government
Sital D.13 hours
Thank you Brut India fror covering this.
Mandeep D.13 hours
This is Assam today May 19, 2020: OIL gets clearance from MoEFCC. "We reassure everyone that our operations will have no impact on the park’s area as they will be conducted 3.5 km beneath the surface,” OIL spokesperson Tridip Hazarika. TODAY: Weeks of negligence and the most dreadful disaster have occured. Massive Explosion takes place in Baghjan, after continuous leak of oil/gas for more than 14 days. The situation is uncontrollable. Houses burnt down to ashes has led hundreds to flee from their villages. As many as 1,610 families with 2,500-3,000 people have been evacuated to relief camps on May 27. Threats to the biodiversity including Maguri-Motapung wetland & Dibru-Saikhowa. OIL and MoEFCC is complicit and responsible for this.
Hemant B.14 hours
Rohan Shrestha
Kumar R.15 hours
Ab iske liye bhi petrol mehnga karenge..
Birinchi K.15 hours
Thank you
Kushal K.15 hours
Why not post on terrorists being killed by our security forces day in and out
Bijon B.16 hours
National media or any media company in india don't see this news as there trp! Because it's too far from delhi, Tinsukia is almost the Eastern part of india near China and Myanmar. Sorry to say northeast States news don't matter to any other part of india. Please do something 🙏 thank youa to showing this news. 🙏
Subramanian S.16 hours
Based on the comments especially from some Pakistanis and anti national groups celebrating the unfortunate blow out and fire in Gas well , the Government of India investigating agencies should immediately conduct thorough investigation whether any agents of our enemy countries are involved in any nefarious activities , hunt and punish them .