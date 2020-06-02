back

Assam River Spate Sweeps Road Aside

Cross the bridge when you come to it, or even when it’s missing. Indians always find a way to push forward somehow.

06/02/2020 3:41 PMupdated: 06/02/2020 3:42 PM
  • 66.5k
  • 11

10 comments

  • Bvs R.
    4 days

    Incredible India

  • Misha H.
    5 days

    http://diy-for-life.blogspot.com/2020/06/we-have-only-few-days-left-on-earth.html

  • Rishabh M.
    6 days

    Ek bridge nahi banta inse...

  • Vikas D.
    6 days

    Look at those idiots.cheering for collapse of bridge whhat if that soil near bridge also collapse then they will cry and demamd help money.

  • Jin L.
    6 days

    Tetris bridge of India.

  • Awo A.
    6 days

    I wonder why they are so happy and standing so close

  • Alom S.
    6 days

    It's Assam

  • Roshni G.
    6 days

    The road was a single stone thick. What else was expected?

  • Ashokakumara
    6 days

    It's India!!!! Simple!!!!!

  • Diganta S.
    6 days

    This is called corruption under BJP Govt. in Assam.