back

Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Iconic Resignation

On Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s third death anniversary, here’s a flashback to his iconic resignation speech in the Lok Sabha.

16/08/2021 10:08 AMupdated: 16/08/2021 10:10 AM
  • 77.6K
  • 78

And even more

  1. 5:53

    Au Liban, les prix des produits de base explosent

  2. 3:06

    Massoud, l'Afghan, figure de la résistance

  3. 4:15

    L'histoire des talibans

  4. 6:41

    Une vie : Kanye West

  5. 6:19

    Une vie : Kanye West

  6. 3:41

    Faut-il ouvrir le RSA aux jeunes de moins de 25 ans ?

69 comments

  • Newbin S.
    4 hours

    Contrast of Damodar Das

  • CA R.
    12 hours

    Great leader and human being

  • Raj K.
    2 days

    So what?

  • Karma T.
    2 days

    A true statesman.....

  • Hare O.
    2 days

    Soon, India is going to enter its dark ages again. When so many corrupt, regional parties and politicians (Under sharad pawar and Mamta ) try to arrive once again in power (this time in center) by hook or crook. God save my country from such pests.

  • Bazi G.
    2 days

    Afghan Jalebi🇦🇫 Mashooq Farebi 🇺🇸 Ghayl he tera deewana🇮🇳 Bhai waah, Bhai wah🇵🇰 🤣🤣🤣😂

  • Lokesh S.
    2 days

    Someone please show to yedyurappa, Amit shah and the greatest leader Modi

  • Preeti M.
    2 days

    One of the best PM of India

  • Sophia M.
    2 days

    Dispite being from bjp, he hd a huge respect which he earned by being ppl friendly,,he raised himsef above party dividing ideology,religious hatered n jumlabazi.nodoubt he did some mistakes he truely wanted to correct them so earned name,fame,respect n honour.

  • Aparna S.
    3 days

    Best Politician and the best leader .Unfortunately his government couldn't run for a long period or else change could have started long back then.

  • Akbar A.
    3 days

    🙏

  • Sameer M.
    3 days

    "A towering statesman, an erudite parliamentarian , a gifted poet and an orator par excellence," swargiya Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji aapko sat sat pranam 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Smita S.
    3 days

    Great leader sathkoti pranam.. sad the leadership legacy is gone.

  • Haider A.
    3 days

    One of the best leader of his times

  • MD F.
    3 days

    One of the greatest politician and prime minister , India ever had! But his desire and dreams gone on wrong hands....

  • Sharjeel K.
    3 days

    He was part of rss terrorists who martyred babri masjid

  • Abhishek C.
    3 days

    Good old days when a PM used to be educated , well articulate and humble and believe in dialogue . Now we have a high school bully as a poor excuse for PM

  • Khekishe Y.
    3 days

    This is the man who build bridges and peace.

  • Miking A.
    3 days

    Infront of this magnanimous person with a great vision and determination from BJP, Modi seems nothing but a pimp and a con artist.

  • Brijesh Y.
    3 days

    Aise neta dashko m ek baat hote hai Naman atal ji ki soch ko, ab dekho kharid fharokht ka daur hai 🙃 janta ki ahmiyat khatam bhidyak sansad khredo sarkar bnao bus😃