Atishi's controversial remark on Jahangirpuri

"BJP harbours Bangladeshis, Rohingyas." Perceived as progressive by her supporters, this young politician sounded anything but while speaking on the Jahangirpuri demolitions.

21/04/2022 1:27 PM
  • 11.2K
  • 73

67 comments

  • Manish R.
    3 hours

    Kejri 420

  • Sandeep N.
    3 hours

    She has gone crazy

  • Pranab P.
    4 hours

    She is right and saying the bitter truth.

  • Amos M.
    4 hours

    What about Hindu,Muslim,Mandir,Burkha,beef from other party?

  • Rakesh B.
    4 hours

    Apna sir name ku hta diya atisi

  • Indira S.
    6 hours

    You got the vote madam.

  • Farhan A.
    7 hours

    Strongly agree with her, this BJP govt is plague

  • আমি দ.
    9 hours

    You are an Oxford blue, isn't!?! We all deeply appreciate your splendid work on education system reform! Why are you making such stupid statements? Yes, The miscreants of the Jhumla Party are the biggest nuisances of this nation today - but are you referring all bangla speaking people in those parts of Delhi as Bangladeshi and Rohingya?? That's a real dumbass comment madam!! These people are working for the so called elite and upper middle class as servants, maids, plumbers, masons, carpenters, janitors, fruit and vegetable sellers, hawkers etc etc, and today after a clash, suddenly all these petty burgoiax parasites woke up and realise these people are intruders in Delhi!?! WoW!! WHAT ELSE THIS BE CALLED OTHER THAN PATHOLOGICAL HYPOCRISY!?!

  • Susmita R.
    9 hours

    All bengali speeking persons not "Bangladeshi".India has a state ,name West Bengal or Bengal.Change your mind mam.We are bengali not Bangladeshi.

  • Rajendra B.
    9 hours

    Virus

  • Pankajakshan P.
    12 hours

    Alian

  • Herumb K.
    12 hours

    She & the AAP turds are the epitome of the lowest grade of human evolution.... if not curbed they will push us to the brink of chaos with the rohingyas and Bangladeshis who are their vote bank...

  • Nikita S.
    12 hours

    BJP ko pappu samja hai kya!!??? Har kisi ko pata hai ki muslims BJP ko vote nahi dete hai . To akkal k andho BJP khud k hi pairo pe kulhadi kyi maregi 🤔🤔🤔😀😀😀

  • Parveen M.
    13 hours

    Aap ek no.ki joothi hai,Khali politics karna aapka kaam hai,nikamme aap wale

  • Sidharth S.
    14 hours

    Bjp desh virodhi ya desh gaddar party nahi hai aam aadmi party ki tarah. Gundagardi, bulldozer sab chalta hai politics mai.

  • Salma K.
    15 hours

    Whats app university or Oxford university....if u fall into the gutter...u still stink!

  • Ravi R.
    15 hours

    I can't shit for a month after seeing her beautiful lovely face yak.... yak

  • Ravi R.
    15 hours

    Can't sleep for another 10days.... Devils

  • Nisarg S.
    15 hours

    IIT, IIM, Oxford. I don’t understand how such prestigious institutions fail to cultivate common sense in it’s students???? They just ramble nonsense.... by the way who is this man??? 😬

  • Ravi R.
    15 hours

    Are you married??

