Atishi's controversial remark on Jahangirpuri
"BJP harbours Bangladeshis, Rohingyas." Perceived as progressive by her supporters, this young politician sounded anything but while speaking on the Jahangirpuri demolitions.
21/04/2022 1:27 PM
Manish R.3 hours
Kejri 420
Sandeep N.3 hours
She has gone crazy
Pranab P.4 hours
She is right and saying the bitter truth.
Amos M.4 hours
What about Hindu,Muslim,Mandir,Burkha,beef from other party?
Rakesh B.4 hours
Apna sir name ku hta diya atisi
Indira S.6 hours
You got the vote madam.
Farhan A.7 hours
Strongly agree with her, this BJP govt is plague
আমি দ.9 hours
You are an Oxford blue, isn't!?! We all deeply appreciate your splendid work on education system reform! Why are you making such stupid statements? Yes, The miscreants of the Jhumla Party are the biggest nuisances of this nation today - but are you referring all bangla speaking people in those parts of Delhi as Bangladeshi and Rohingya?? That's a real dumbass comment madam!! These people are working for the so called elite and upper middle class as servants, maids, plumbers, masons, carpenters, janitors, fruit and vegetable sellers, hawkers etc etc, and today after a clash, suddenly all these petty burgoiax parasites woke up and realise these people are intruders in Delhi!?! WoW!! WHAT ELSE THIS BE CALLED OTHER THAN PATHOLOGICAL HYPOCRISY!?!
Susmita R.9 hours
All bengali speeking persons not "Bangladeshi".India has a state ,name West Bengal or Bengal.Change your mind mam.We are bengali not Bangladeshi.
Rajendra B.9 hours
Virus
Pankajakshan P.12 hours
Alian
Herumb K.12 hours
She & the AAP turds are the epitome of the lowest grade of human evolution.... if not curbed they will push us to the brink of chaos with the rohingyas and Bangladeshis who are their vote bank...
Nikita S.12 hours
BJP ko pappu samja hai kya!!??? Har kisi ko pata hai ki muslims BJP ko vote nahi dete hai . To akkal k andho BJP khud k hi pairo pe kulhadi kyi maregi 🤔🤔🤔😀😀😀
Parveen M.13 hours
Aap ek no.ki joothi hai,Khali politics karna aapka kaam hai,nikamme aap wale
Sidharth S.14 hours
Bjp desh virodhi ya desh gaddar party nahi hai aam aadmi party ki tarah. Gundagardi, bulldozer sab chalta hai politics mai.
Salma K.15 hours
Whats app university or Oxford university....if u fall into the gutter...u still stink!
Ravi R.15 hours
Ravi R.15 hours
Nisarg S.15 hours
IIT, IIM, Oxford. I don’t understand how such prestigious institutions fail to cultivate common sense in it’s students???? They just ramble nonsense.... by the way who is this man??? 😬
Ravi R.15 hours
