back

Author Sudha Murty Rediscovered Nature's Beauty

Author Sudha Murty on the importance of reading in the age of technology, and appreciating nature without taking too much. 🍃

08/08/2021 6:57 AM
  • 315.9K
  • 439

Portraits

  1. 2:03

    When Shakira Took This Indian Shakira’s Pizza Order

  2. 8:54

    Mrs. Khan In Conversation With Mr. Khan

  3. 3:30

    Listen To Vande Mataram Like Never Before

  4. 7:53

    This Family’s Covid Story Will Leave You In Tears

  5. 4:25

    The Britisher Who Loves Singing Ghazals

  6. 2:49

    A Doctor Answers Some Pressing Covid-19 Queries

389 comments

  • Renu V.
    a day

    Mam u r well known personality

  • Aarti P.
    a day

    Mam,you are such a wonderful woman, a great writer, love to read your books, love your simplicity

  • Asha B.
    2 days

    Hello Mam I am just crazy about you and admire you from the bottom of my heart I have read all your books Words cannot praise your beauty If only I could talk to you

  • Stylecheck A.
    2 days

    U r great mam 🙏🙏

  • Sukla S.
    2 days

    Love you Madam...I am your great fan

  • Sonal J.
    2 days

    I have read all your books. Still when at times I feel stuck, I start reading your short stories. I get all my answers.. Thank you so much Ma'am

  • Anuradha M.
    2 days

    🙏🙏

  • Alka S.
    2 days

    You are a true inspiration for all women of India

  • Suchita T.
    2 days

    Salam

  • Bhawana B.
    2 days

    🙏I really appreciate your great personality ma'am , the way you narrate with sweet your smile.

  • Mina N.
    2 days

    You are a true inspiration Mam. Being so knowledgeable simple, caring and grounded, love listening to your stories all times.

  • Preethi P.
    2 days

    Hi mam i am big fan of u . My ambition is once i want to se u directly and talk with u .

  • Sweety S.
    3 days

    Absolutely right.thanks for inspiration.

  • Neha S.
    3 days

    🙏

  • Deepa M.
    3 days

    True mam 🙏🙏

  • Jhansi D.
    3 days

    🙏🏻

  • Seema G.
    3 days

    🙏🙏

  • Sudha C.
    3 days

    🙏👍very much true

  • Deepika A.
    3 days

    Mam, I want to join u . Please tell me how can I also do something and contribute. I live in lko.

  • Sree V.
    3 days

    Mam ,I too enjoy company with children