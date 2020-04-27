Many Indians Die In Vizag Gas Leak
Liquor Sale Amid Lockdown Sparks Mad Rush
Labourers Hide In Cement Mixer To Go Home
Auto driver Vs. Cops In Locked Down Hyderabad
Silver Linings In The Covid Pandemic
Manipur Boys Barred From Entering Hyderabad Store
Dummy police low profile attitude, shame on police officer
Police policing but we are all humans we have needs and wants please understand the frustration out there u to are human we all want to live with dignity
Why u damaging your autorickshaw? It should be the other way around
Shame on him ... defiled the law & acting Hero
Indian police are moron and idiot
Bosdike Hai police wale, Jo Ese logo ko paeeshan Kar rhe Hai
. Nhi Hai pese unke pa's ghar chalane ko.
Thokar kha rhe dar dar ki, lath KHANE ko..
Bura bartaav Karo, tumhara kya jata,
Jinda Bach gye to salary milegi.
Mar gye to bachho ko Sarkar naukri or pension milegi
Police in india is a joke..they think they are hero but nothing less than rubbish.. if police cannot conduct their duty very well,you can go to hell...
Some police over acted in many places. Misuses of power instead of spreading awareness they just starts beating up everyone. Not everyone is aware or educated as you and me.
Shame on these cops
When will the cops stop abusing power
People have to get food to eat
Cops .... listen ,by beating the the public you will make no fucking sense.
Shit police and shit government
Shit ... to brut its a small incident in big country( billions) don't make it a big contraversial it's all happening everywhere in our country
The police over doing n abusing
MODI JI should SERIOUSLY DO SOMETHING ABOUT THIS.
POLICE goons are so WRONG here. Who gave them right to beat people like this? They don't even see if they break someone's leg, arm, shoulder or even head or jaw.
It is good one of them got their hand cut off
Police have no right to beat civilians, it is unconstitutional.
Police are no brains just brawns. Don't know how to assess and act anything. Blindly hitting everything and everyone. Not all are flouting.
Wrong move by cop abusing its power need humanitarian orientation
257 comments
Ansavin B.a day
Dummy police low profile attitude, shame on police officer
Shahnaz R.2 days
Police policing but we are all humans we have needs and wants please understand the frustration out there u to are human we all want to live with dignity
Rajen G.3 days
Why u damaging your autorickshaw? It should be the other way around
Livingson L.3 days
Shame on him ... defiled the law & acting Hero
Jay T.4 days
Indian police are moron and idiot
Nivesh S.4 days
Bosdike Hai police wale, Jo Ese logo ko paeeshan Kar rhe Hai . Nhi Hai pese unke pa's ghar chalane ko. Thokar kha rhe dar dar ki, lath KHANE ko.. Bura bartaav Karo, tumhara kya jata, Jinda Bach gye to salary milegi. Mar gye to bachho ko Sarkar naukri or pension milegi
Ahmed F.5 days
Police in india is a joke..they think they are hero but nothing less than rubbish.. if police cannot conduct their duty very well,you can go to hell...
Temsu A.5 days
Some police over acted in many places. Misuses of power instead of spreading awareness they just starts beating up everyone. Not everyone is aware or educated as you and me.
Rishi R.6 days
Shame on these cops
Rishi R.6 days
When will the cops stop abusing power
Lalita R.6 days
People have to get food to eat
Nobenmolshoy N.6 days
Cops .... listen ,by beating the the public you will make no fucking sense.
Saheb N.6 days
Shit police and shit government
Langhu C.6 days
Shit ... to brut its a small incident in big country( billions) don't make it a big contraversial it's all happening everywhere in our country
Viknesh J.6 days
The police over doing n abusing
Aayushii S.7 days
MODI JI should SERIOUSLY DO SOMETHING ABOUT THIS. POLICE goons are so WRONG here. Who gave them right to beat people like this? They don't even see if they break someone's leg, arm, shoulder or even head or jaw.
Brojen S.05/01/2020 20:54
It is good one of them got their hand cut off
Sudheer K.05/01/2020 17:13
Police have no right to beat civilians, it is unconstitutional.
Chin K.05/01/2020 17:01
Police are no brains just brawns. Don't know how to assess and act anything. Blindly hitting everything and everyone. Not all are flouting.
Dwin S.05/01/2020 07:49
Wrong move by cop abusing its power need humanitarian orientation