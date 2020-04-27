back

Auto driver Vs. Cops In Locked Down Hyderabad

Accosted by cops, this driver damaged his own auto-rickshaw, his sole source of livelihood.😐

04/27/2020 4:57 AM
257 comments

  • Ansavin B.
    a day

    Dummy police low profile attitude, shame on police officer

  • Shahnaz R.
    2 days

    Police policing but we are all humans we have needs and wants please understand the frustration out there u to are human we all want to live with dignity

  • Rajen G.
    3 days

    Why u damaging your autorickshaw? It should be the other way around

  • Livingson L.
    3 days

    Shame on him ... defiled the law & acting Hero

  • Jay T.
    4 days

    Indian police are moron and idiot

  • Nivesh S.
    4 days

    Bosdike Hai police wale, Jo Ese logo ko paeeshan Kar rhe Hai . Nhi Hai pese unke pa's ghar chalane ko. Thokar kha rhe dar dar ki, lath KHANE ko.. Bura bartaav Karo, tumhara kya jata, Jinda Bach gye to salary milegi. Mar gye to bachho ko Sarkar naukri or pension milegi

  • Ahmed F.
    5 days

    Police in india is a joke..they think they are hero but nothing less than rubbish.. if police cannot conduct their duty very well,you can go to hell...

  • Temsu A.
    5 days

    Some police over acted in many places. Misuses of power instead of spreading awareness they just starts beating up everyone. Not everyone is aware or educated as you and me.

  • Rishi R.
    6 days

    Shame on these cops

  • Rishi R.
    6 days

    When will the cops stop abusing power

  • Lalita R.
    6 days

    People have to get food to eat

  • Nobenmolshoy N.
    6 days

    Cops .... listen ,by beating the the public you will make no fucking sense.

  • Saheb N.
    6 days

    Shit police and shit government

  • Langhu C.
    6 days

    Shit ... to brut its a small incident in big country( billions) don't make it a big contraversial it's all happening everywhere in our country

  • Viknesh J.
    6 days

    The police over doing n abusing

  • Aayushii S.
    7 days

    MODI JI should SERIOUSLY DO SOMETHING ABOUT THIS. POLICE goons are so WRONG here. Who gave them right to beat people like this? They don't even see if they break someone's leg, arm, shoulder or even head or jaw.

  • Brojen S.
    05/01/2020 20:54

    It is good one of them got their hand cut off

  • Sudheer K.
    05/01/2020 17:13

    Police have no right to beat civilians, it is unconstitutional.

  • Chin K.
    05/01/2020 17:01

    Police are no brains just brawns. Don't know how to assess and act anything. Blindly hitting everything and everyone. Not all are flouting.

  • Dwin S.
    05/01/2020 07:49

    Wrong move by cop abusing its power need humanitarian orientation