back

Aviation needs paternity leaves: Scindia

Watch Jyotiraditya Scindia talk about bringing paternity leaves to the Indian aviation industry.

17/03/2022 11:37 AM
  • 30.1K
  • 27

Changing India

  1. 2:18

    The oldest Padma Shri recipient ever

  2. 2:32

    A midnight jog brought him to the spotlight

  3. 2:19

    Ambulance on a motorbike

  4. 5:11

    Love is all you need... even in combat

  5. 2:14

    Aviation needs paternity leaves: Scindia

  6. 3:36

    The Woman Who Stared Down A Saffron Mob

27 comments

  • Anand S.
    21/03/2022 04:24

    Boss you the Maharaja …. You are the Govt …… why speak like a union leader ?

  • Brut India
    21/03/2022 04:22

    Despite there being no formal requirement for companies to have a paternity leave policy, some private companies have gotten creative and come up with their own. More here: https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/company/corporate-trends/paternity-leave-gaining-ground-among-indian-companies/articleshow/89669213.cms

  • Ajay S.
    21/03/2022 04:02

    Unemployed and unwanted .

  • Mubarak A.
    21/03/2022 01:21

    He the first avation minister in the world without any government owned airlines 🙄🙄🙄

  • Sourabh D.
    20/03/2022 22:34

    कुछ बिके हुए लोग,

  • Sourav H.
    20/03/2022 10:00

    Was your leave from congress into bjp a maternity leave or.paternity leave??

  • Jamwal M.
    19/03/2022 07:31

    Good approach

  • Syed I.
    18/03/2022 20:50

    What a joke 🤣 Sold Indian Airlines and talking about giving govt airlines paternity leave. Congratulations

  • Albert B.
    18/03/2022 18:02

    When has India ever been concerned with rights for men?

  • Janmejoy M.
    18/03/2022 17:21

    Finally 👍🏻

  • Ayman H.
    18/03/2022 15:55

    Isn't this the guy who got scold at the hands of a mayor of Romania for steeling credits during the evacuation of our stranded students in Ukrain?

  • Anand S.
    18/03/2022 08:01

    Having sold of ….. what has he to do with aviation…..

  • Pradeep U.
    18/03/2022 06:12

    The Avaiation Ministry who sold his AI & planes✈️🛫 🤣

  • Mahesh K.
    18/03/2022 04:03

    What aviation industry? Which airline is remaining to sell?

  • Subrahmanya M.
    18/03/2022 02:44

    Politics

  • Ope V.
    17/03/2022 22:52

    📚⚜CEO Of My Life 💱Forex Trader 💻Professional Account Manager 💰Crypto Investor 💪Helping Others 🎙Motivational Speaker 📥Dm To Get Started. https://t.me/Jenefer_jack

  • Surajsingh R.
    17/03/2022 16:50

    Your eye's all telling truth 😎while you r speeching 🙊 You r lier 🙏

  • Osborne P.
    17/03/2022 15:44

    😂😂😂😂😂

  • Rudolph M.
    17/03/2022 15:20

    First provide decent education and employment for women, paternity leave isn't the most important thing for Indians. Minister Scindia looks and talks like a pansy.

  • Arindam C.
    17/03/2022 13:51

    Eh?

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.