Award-Winning Ferry Steers India Toward Solar Powered Future

Ray of Sunshine! India's first solar-powered ferry navigates the way forward in cutting emissions.

07/31/2020 4:27 PMupdated: 08/03/2020 7:55 AM
Changing India

44 comments

  • Eric D.
    5 days

    Making solar cells is more environmentally un-green than manufacturing and running a diesel engine over the few years that the cells will last. And the true cost of any "green" technology is, despite the leftist lies, twice or more what conventional systems cost per unit steady output.

  • AksHäy Â.
    5 days

    Vaikom ❤️

  • Sayed M.
    7 days

    Saving ecosystem is the thoughts of the time... Great initiative by a Keralite... Great India.

  • Anand B.
    08/03/2020 14:13

    ith nee cheytha project alle?

  • Judah D.
    08/03/2020 06:57

    Good job

  • Binod K.
    08/02/2020 11:39

    Great

  • Midhun A.
    08/02/2020 07:51

    Kottayam. Vaikom. Love Kerala

  • Kailas M.
    08/02/2020 07:32

    Vaikomkar undooo

  • Jagdish M.
    08/02/2020 06:04

    Great

  • Malik F.
    08/02/2020 03:17

    Divya Pasupuleti.

  • Jithin A.
    08/02/2020 02:27

    Malayali powli alle 🤪

  • Sahil A.
    08/01/2020 22:45

    Great 👏

  • Tim C.
    08/01/2020 21:33

    Emergency Alert: If people click on the Facebook link below, my comments are found underneath that same Facebook link. https://www.facebook.com/WHO/posts/3386103761434983/

  • Arnab S.
    08/01/2020 17:36

    West Bengal Transport Corporation

  • Arnab S.
    08/01/2020 17:34

    West Bengal Surface Transport Corporation

  • Rishabh K.
    08/01/2020 15:02

    Green India Initiative

  • Sandeep K.
    08/01/2020 14:43

    https://youtu.be/nfctsIGeb_U

  • Srinivasan B.
    08/01/2020 14:02

    Congratulations

  • Smriti U.
    08/01/2020 11:23

    😍

  • Hareram K.
    08/01/2020 10:26

    👍

