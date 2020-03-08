back
Award-Winning Ferry Steers India Toward Solar Powered Future
Ray of Sunshine! India's first solar-powered ferry navigates the way forward in cutting emissions.
07/31/2020 4:27 PMupdated: 08/03/2020 7:55 AM
44 comments
Eric D.5 days
Making solar cells is more environmentally un-green than manufacturing and running a diesel engine over the few years that the cells will last. And the true cost of any "green" technology is, despite the leftist lies, twice or more what conventional systems cost per unit steady output.
AksHäy Â.5 days
Vaikom ❤️
Sayed M.7 days
Saving ecosystem is the thoughts of the time... Great initiative by a Keralite... Great India.
Anand B.08/03/2020 14:13
Judah D.08/03/2020 06:57
Binod K.08/02/2020 11:39
Midhun A.08/02/2020 07:51
Kottayam. Vaikom. Love Kerala
Kailas M.08/02/2020 07:32
Vaikomkar undooo
Jagdish M.08/02/2020 06:04
Malik F.08/02/2020 03:17
Jithin A.08/02/2020 02:27
Malayali powli alle 🤪
Sahil A.08/01/2020 22:45
Tim C.08/01/2020 21:33
Arnab S.08/01/2020 17:36
Arnab S.08/01/2020 17:34
Rishabh K.08/01/2020 15:02
Sandeep K.08/01/2020 14:43
Srinivasan B.08/01/2020 14:02
Smriti U.08/01/2020 11:23
Hareram K.08/01/2020 10:26
