Ayesha Renna: The Face Of Jamia Protests

“We won’t allow the Indian Constitution to be destroyed.” Ayesha Renna screaming at angry policemen with a pointed finger was among the most shared visuals from the recent anti-CAA protests at Jamia Millia Islamia university. She spoke to Brut India about why she thinks it’s important to protest the controversial law.

12/19/2019 3:30 PM
  • 443.2k
  • 7.2k

6851 comments

  • Rajesh S.
    5 hours

    F***u go to pak........

  • Santhosh S.
    6 hours

    We will kick illegal migrants from India.

  • Gulshan S.
    6 hours

    Brainwashed by Congress

  • Navneet L.
    6 hours

    If u dont Sport CAA ..eatin pig..fall in ditch....suar kha ke mr ja sali..

  • Sunil S.
    7 hours

    Teri ma ka bhoshda

  • Suman D.
    7 hours

    Halala karwao koi iski

  • Rahul D.
    8 hours

    Can you please utilize the precious time in checking documents else you may be deported to israel.

  • Kulvant S.
    9 hours

    Read ambedkar 's thoughts on pakistan .

  • Purushottam S.
    9 hours

    Mujhe koi matlab nahi is student se

  • Jeewan V.
    9 hours

    Bkl.......

  • Yashh S.
    9 hours

    Ye yakub memon wali ladki hai na?

  • Rahul R.
    10 hours

    saali randi

  • Rahul R.
    10 hours

    saali attankwadi hai ye iska fb profile dheko

  • Ritesh P.
    11 hours

    She is like anti nationalist

  • উজ্জ্বল খ.
    11 hours

    GO TO HELL ..... BLOODY RELIGION ( m..l.m ) 🖕 fill in the blanks

  • Sanju G.
    11 hours

    तेरी cht me suar Ka lan raand kahi ki

  • Rahul K.
    11 hours

    You are such a kind of bitch ... nothing is burning inside of any one and specially you ....................wait and watch time is comming we will teach you a lesson soon ...indian will teach you soon as an indian no one will decide us we know you now you are the face who is killing the constitution of India and we are not going to tolerate you

  • Akhil S.
    11 hours

    😜🤪🤪😝😜😜

  • Nikhil C.
    11 hours

    She is voice of isis please surch about her then post she just do drama she wants shiria law in India

  • Ravi J.
    11 hours

    Ha to gand marane ram mandir ma ka faiisla court ne dia uske khilaf boli sali