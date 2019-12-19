back
Ayesha Renna: The Face Of Jamia Protests
“We won’t allow the Indian Constitution to be destroyed.” Ayesha Renna screaming at angry policemen with a pointed finger was among the most shared visuals from the recent anti-CAA protests at Jamia Millia Islamia university. She spoke to Brut India about why she thinks it’s important to protest the controversial law.
12/19/2019 3:30 PM
