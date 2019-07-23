Ayurvedic Chicken Makes Parliament Debut

Can chicken be vegetarian? This Shiv Sena lawmaker raised the vital question in Parliament. 🍗 🥚
Monalisa C.09/29/2019 04:06
Abhijit Subedi
Rafik G.08/24/2019 15:57
Very good
Aspak M.08/20/2019 23:27
Digital Indian science st
Prashant J.08/20/2019 18:27
He has been smoking some very strong Ayurvedic Herbs! 🌱
Vimal A.08/20/2019 18:22
Vegan anda bana ke avishkar ho raha hain.
Dhiraj B.08/20/2019 09:34
haha..asshole !!
Ar S.08/20/2019 09:06
Salam hai aysi janta ko khud ko mahamurkh bne hue dekhne k liye ayse elaection me vote kar k netao ka aaeeena lok sabha me rakhti hai🤗🤗🤗😂😂😂
Anil H.08/20/2019 07:31
Hence proved people having cow meal are vegetarian since cow eats grass and on the other hand baba ramdev's mother used to consume herbs during her pregnancy.
Alam M.08/20/2019 05:48
😂😂😂😂
Santanu N.08/20/2019 05:05
Chor....bada....chor.......
Naveen D.08/20/2019 03:26
🤣
Kashif K.08/20/2019 03:02
Ayurvedic cow is coming soon 👅
Noman Z.08/19/2019 23:26
bhai mein bht confused hu ab
Rahul N.08/19/2019 17:42
the same way there even can be ayurvedic beef... oh then you get angry
Maddy R.08/19/2019 12:51
Look n think again who is ruling the country these r opppps people whom u r voting for kamaal ka digital india bana diya
Akash K.08/19/2019 11:08
All the men are laughing out loud in their mind lol😂
Thang T.08/19/2019 09:58
Lol Rip .
Bhanu D.08/19/2019 07:38
शर्म रही नहीं बेशर्मों को शर्म बेचकर खाई है, उलटा चलन चला दुनियां में सब की मति बोराई है
Pranjal B.08/19/2019 05:55
🤣🤣🤣
Arvind A.08/19/2019 03:53
Max