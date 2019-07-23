back

Ayurvedic Chicken Makes Parliament Debut

Can chicken be vegetarian? This Shiv Sena lawmaker raised the vital question in Parliament. 🍗 🥚

07/23/2019 4:57 PM
Politics

  • Monalisa C.
    09/29/2019 04:06

    Abhijit Subedi

  • Rafik G.
    08/24/2019 15:57

    Very good

  • Aspak M.
    08/20/2019 23:27

    Digital Indian science st

  • Prashant J.
    08/20/2019 18:27

    He has been smoking some very strong Ayurvedic Herbs! 🌱

  • Vimal A.
    08/20/2019 18:22

    Vegan anda bana ke avishkar ho raha hain.

  • Dhiraj B.
    08/20/2019 09:34

    haha..asshole !!

  • Ar S.
    08/20/2019 09:06

    Salam hai aysi janta ko khud ko mahamurkh bne hue dekhne k liye ayse elaection me vote kar k netao ka aaeeena lok sabha me rakhti hai🤗🤗🤗😂😂😂

  • Anil H.
    08/20/2019 07:31

    Hence proved people having cow meal are vegetarian since cow eats grass and on the other hand baba ramdev's mother used to consume herbs during her pregnancy.

  • Alam M.
    08/20/2019 05:48

    😂😂😂😂

  • Santanu N.
    08/20/2019 05:05

    Chor....bada....chor.......

  • Naveen D.
    08/20/2019 03:26

    🤣

  • Kashif K.
    08/20/2019 03:02

    Ayurvedic cow is coming soon 👅

  • Noman Z.
    08/19/2019 23:26

    bhai mein bht confused hu ab

  • Rahul N.
    08/19/2019 17:42

    the same way there even can be ayurvedic beef... oh then you get angry

  • Maddy R.
    08/19/2019 12:51

    Look n think again who is ruling the country these r opppps people whom u r voting for kamaal ka digital india bana diya

  • Akash K.
    08/19/2019 11:08

    All the men are laughing out loud in their mind lol😂

  • Thang T.
    08/19/2019 09:58

    Lol Rip .

  • Bhanu D.
    08/19/2019 07:38

    शर्म रही नहीं बेशर्मों को शर्म बेचकर खाई है, उलटा चलन चला दुनियां में सब की मति बोराई है

  • Pranjal B.
    08/19/2019 05:55

    🤣🤣🤣

  • Arvind A.
    08/19/2019 03:53

    Max