Ayushmann Khurrana Defines "Man"
Where's the gentle in "gentleman"? Ayushmann Khurrana’s speech for the upcoming International Men’s Day is breaking all stereotypes. Special thanks to @pages/category/Author/Gaurav-Solanki-159838394035942 for his words.
11/12/2019 5:11 PMupdated: 11/12/2019 5:22 PM
- 512.8k
- 18.9k
- 863
524 comments
Chikie S.11/14/2019 11:23
Ravi Prakash Pathak
Pree P.11/14/2019 10:42
Gaurav Solanki.. but how your poem reached to ayushman ..where r u publishing those..online ? And ya ..very well depicted what is being gentleman
Krunal B.11/14/2019 10:16
Ek number... bro😘😘
Swati G.11/14/2019 10:13
love you😘
Tanea S.11/14/2019 10:08
Really nice poem.but actually men said in the poem are the men that r around in society.gifting roses,playing guitars etc.family oriented guys are remarkable but no longer existing any more...reasons to known to all
Jaykishan S.11/14/2019 10:06
this one
Swaraj P.11/14/2019 09:57
Nice
Joel F.11/14/2019 09:54
Awesome
Michaelene S.11/14/2019 09:51
The day every men apply this poem in their lives they will be no rape or honour killing. Every women girl mother sister daughter be safe and will have a better society to live in . Also hats off to the men's for are a true gentleman.
Rachna J.11/14/2019 09:24
Very meaningful content
Babita B.11/14/2019 09:12
Well said
Neha B.11/14/2019 09:07
Nyc
Monika S.11/14/2019 09:00
Beautiful speech...
Nisarga V.11/14/2019 08:36
❤
Abhilash P.11/14/2019 08:26
Very well said ! Every single words is very powerful .. true.. incredible lines and of course beautifully presented ...
Roshni G.11/14/2019 08:25
This is a breathless speech
Sunakshi A.11/14/2019 08:13
very nice 🙂
Megha A.11/14/2019 08:10
Very beautiful and meaningful speech
Tanu G.11/14/2019 07:46
Wow 😍😍😍
Tejashree Y.11/14/2019 07:37
My Man..My Gentleman 😍❤️