back

Ayushmann Khurrana Defines "Man"

Where's the gentle in "gentleman"? Ayushmann Khurrana’s speech for the upcoming International Men’s Day is breaking all stereotypes. Special thanks to @pages/category/Author/Gaurav-Solanki-159838394035942 for his words.

11/12/2019 5:11 PMupdated: 11/12/2019 5:22 PM
  • 512.8k
  • 863

And even more

  1. Dans les coulisses du nouveau spectacle de Norman

  2. Fatima Benomar : "Le concours des miss est fondamentalement sexiste"

  3. World's Big Sleep Out : ils dorment dehors en solidarité avec les SDF

  4. Villeneuve-d'Ascq : un centre des Restos du cœur pour les étudiants

  5. Ice Bucket Challenge : Pete Frates est mort de la maladie de Charcot

  6. L'histoire de Greta Thunberg

524 comments

  • Chikie S.
    11/14/2019 11:23

    Ravi Prakash Pathak

  • Pree P.
    11/14/2019 10:42

    Gaurav Solanki.. but how your poem reached to ayushman ..where r u publishing those..online ? And ya ..very well depicted what is being gentleman

  • Krunal B.
    11/14/2019 10:16

    Ek number... bro😘😘

  • Swati G.
    11/14/2019 10:13

    love you😘

  • Tanea S.
    11/14/2019 10:08

    Really nice poem.but actually men said in the poem are the men that r around in society.gifting roses,playing guitars etc.family oriented guys are remarkable but no longer existing any more...reasons to known to all

  • Jaykishan S.
    11/14/2019 10:06

    this one

  • Swaraj P.
    11/14/2019 09:57

    Nice

  • Joel F.
    11/14/2019 09:54

    Awesome

  • Michaelene S.
    11/14/2019 09:51

    The day every men apply this poem in their lives they will be no rape or honour killing. Every women girl mother sister daughter be safe and will have a better society to live in . Also hats off to the men's for are a true gentleman.

  • Rachna J.
    11/14/2019 09:24

    Very meaningful content

  • Babita B.
    11/14/2019 09:12

    Well said

  • Neha B.
    11/14/2019 09:07

    Nyc

  • Monika S.
    11/14/2019 09:00

    Beautiful speech...

  • Nisarga V.
    11/14/2019 08:36

  • Abhilash P.
    11/14/2019 08:26

    Very well said ! Every single words is very powerful .. true.. incredible lines and of course beautifully presented ...

  • Roshni G.
    11/14/2019 08:25

    This is a breathless speech

  • Sunakshi A.
    11/14/2019 08:13

    very nice 🙂

  • Megha A.
    11/14/2019 08:10

    Very beautiful and meaningful speech

  • Tanu G.
    11/14/2019 07:46

    Wow 😍😍😍

  • Tejashree Y.
    11/14/2019 07:37

    My Man..My Gentleman 😍❤️