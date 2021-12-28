back
Azad’s Viral Remark On Conversions In India
“No one converts anyone using the sword now.” This remark by a Congress leader coincided with the debate over Karnataka’s anti-conversion bill.
28/12/2021 3:01 PM
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
14 comments
Sally F.29/12/2021 06:21
Yes you are absolutely right but this arrogant and selfish liar government will never ever understand what is right God is watching everything theirs days are numbered
Ujjwal S.29/12/2021 05:18
Why are people leaving Hinduism? It is because, the spirituality, the soul of any religion, is no more felt in Hinduism, because of this jingoism and goondaism. Love, kindness, service to the poor and needy, education,health, respectability as a human being, giving the sense of equality all these are very important for a poor man, and where it is available one will go there. So all the hindutwawadi goondas must go to the temples and tell those sadhus to allow the Dalits to enter to the sanctum sanctorum of every temple, allow the intercaste marrige, and bring all those changes in the society so that they don't opt for any other religion.
G M.29/12/2021 03:55
Conversation by money is well known!
Newton S.29/12/2021 02:59
I received a $10.00 reward from ClipClaps, you can too! Copy the text and open ClipClaps to share bonus. =# http://www.clipclaps.com
Kelvin F.28/12/2021 18:27
Stop focusing on this non issue instead focus on brainwashing of youths on extremism
Navdeep M.28/12/2021 17:25
हालेलुइया और अल्हमदुल्लिलाह को सांप सूंघ गया इस पोस्ट पर 🤣
Akhil A.28/12/2021 17:20
Nobody knows people's future what happen where and when So many people's are learning and Educating through social media Maybe oneday choose the right path and follow
Mitchelle P.28/12/2021 16:56
Very well said.
Raveendran P.28/12/2021 16:47
Beware of Surya notorious BJP MP who will convert all muslims and Christians in to his sanghi religion using all the might of union govt.
Nelson A.28/12/2021 16:30
Stop debating this non issue instead focus on Covid, environment, transport, corruption(big issue), education, poverty and housing.
Suresh K.28/12/2021 16:21
Forced conversion doesn't mean it is by converting at gun point. There are some protestant groups involved in brainwashing exercises. Its mentally stressful. One of my friend had such an incident. Selecting by choice is a different thing. But this law could get misused too just like any other law. So a thorough review and discussions are needed before passing this.
Thomas K.28/12/2021 16:18
The attribution of forced (???) conversation should be proofed with evidence
Brut India28/12/2021 15:49
What is happening in India? https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/22/world/asia/india-christians-attacked.html
Souvik S.28/12/2021 15:09
why is he frustrated?