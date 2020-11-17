back

Azim Premji Is The Most Generous Indian

Wipro's Azim Premji donated Rs. 7,904 crore in 2020. That's roughly Rs. 22 crore a day...phew! 😱

17/11/2020 6:57 AM
  • 213.6K
  • 250

Changing India

216 comments

  • Raghavendra S.
    a day

    I salute you sir 🙏🙏

  • Dipak Y.
    a day

    I Love my India

  • Dipak Y.
    a day

    Great sir love sir

  • Faiyaz A.
    a day

    Islam considers wealth as a trust and u vl share with the needy of what has been provided to u

  • Devendra G.
    2 days

    One of the best Human Being 🙏🏻🙏🏻

  • Anwar S.
    2 days

    Money doesn't matter b.c celebrity and business tycoon gives donation to their own trust or to p.m ,c.m fund but where is they money poor people get any single pennies or they get 6kg rice free during pandemic nations want to know please answer bhakts

  • Rahul G.
    2 days

    The pride of India...

  • Brad Z.
    3 days

    hate muslims but their donations are praised

  • Uday N.
    3 days

    Respect....

  • Irfan A.
    3 days

    Kisi ko 1 rupees b mila kya??

  • Furqan A.
    3 days

    donation ka paisa hazam ho jayega.

  • Vrinda K.
    4 days

    I bow my head to this great gentleman with respect .God please give him healthy and long life .He is a savior of less previliged people .Ameen .

  • Salman K.
    4 days

    फालतू जगह पर ट्रस्ट कर रहें है आप या तो डायरेक्ट गरीबो को देना चाहिए या एक टीम बना कर आपको गरीबो तक पैसा पहचाना चाहिए नही तो नाम के लिए दिया हुआ पैसा फिजूल है

  • Vivek B.
    4 days

    What about the other big guns?

  • Arabinda N.
    4 days

    We are proud of you not only ,better to say our country is proud of you.

  • Thasneem S.
    4 days

    Thankyou n God bless you Sir

  • Varun V.
    4 days

    👏👏👏

  • Azeem F.
    4 days

    God bless you SIR

  • Altaf A.
    4 days

    Where did he donates no one gets his donations. He gave only for politicians.

  • MD A.
    4 days

    All India is proud of you sir you are great

