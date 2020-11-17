This Farmer's Widow Ran For The Elections To Make a Point
Azim Premji Is The Most Generous Indian
#Dear PM: Help Us Save Goa
LSR Girl’s Suicide: Who Failed Her Really?
The World’s Youngest Computer Programmer
When Delhi Broke The Spirit Of This Small Town Girl
I salute you sir 🙏🙏
I Love my India
Great sir love sir
Islam considers wealth as a trust and u vl share with the needy of what has been provided to u
One of the best Human Being 🙏🏻🙏🏻
Money doesn't matter b.c celebrity and business tycoon gives donation to their own trust or to p.m ,c.m fund but where is they money poor people get any single pennies or they get 6kg rice free during pandemic nations want to know please answer bhakts
The pride of India...
hate muslims but their donations are praised
Respect....
Kisi ko 1 rupees b mila kya??
donation ka paisa hazam ho jayega.
I bow my head to this great gentleman with respect .God please give him healthy and long life .He is a savior of less previliged people .Ameen .
फालतू जगह पर ट्रस्ट कर रहें है आप या तो डायरेक्ट गरीबो को देना चाहिए या एक टीम बना कर आपको गरीबो तक पैसा पहचाना चाहिए नही तो नाम के लिए दिया हुआ पैसा फिजूल है
What about the other big guns?
We are proud of you not only ,better to say our country is proud of you.
Thankyou n God bless you Sir
👏👏👏
God bless you SIR
Where did he donates no one gets his donations. He gave only for politicians.
All India is proud of you sir you are great
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
216 comments
Raghavendra S.a day
I salute you sir 🙏🙏
Dipak Y.a day
I Love my India
Dipak Y.a day
Great sir love sir
Faiyaz A.a day
Islam considers wealth as a trust and u vl share with the needy of what has been provided to u
Devendra G.2 days
One of the best Human Being 🙏🏻🙏🏻
Anwar S.2 days
Money doesn't matter b.c celebrity and business tycoon gives donation to their own trust or to p.m ,c.m fund but where is they money poor people get any single pennies or they get 6kg rice free during pandemic nations want to know please answer bhakts
Rahul G.2 days
The pride of India...
Brad Z.3 days
hate muslims but their donations are praised
Uday N.3 days
Respect....
Irfan A.3 days
Kisi ko 1 rupees b mila kya??
Furqan A.3 days
donation ka paisa hazam ho jayega.
Vrinda K.4 days
I bow my head to this great gentleman with respect .God please give him healthy and long life .He is a savior of less previliged people .Ameen .
Salman K.4 days
फालतू जगह पर ट्रस्ट कर रहें है आप या तो डायरेक्ट गरीबो को देना चाहिए या एक टीम बना कर आपको गरीबो तक पैसा पहचाना चाहिए नही तो नाम के लिए दिया हुआ पैसा फिजूल है
Vivek B.4 days
What about the other big guns?
Arabinda N.4 days
We are proud of you not only ,better to say our country is proud of you.
Thasneem S.4 days
Thankyou n God bless you Sir
Varun V.4 days
👏👏👏
Azeem F.4 days
God bless you SIR
Altaf A.4 days
Where did he donates no one gets his donations. He gave only for politicians.
MD A.4 days
All India is proud of you sir you are great