Babar Ali, The “World’s Youngest Headmaster” at 16

Babar Ali started running a school when he was only nine years old. You heard that right.

08/14/2020 2:57 PM
  • 174.8k
  • 123

102 comments

  • Jayashankar R.
    5 hours

    🙏👏🙏👏🙏👏🙏👏🙏👏🙏👏

  • Alexandra K.
    6 hours

    I was happy to help with the Christmas at the school of the late Mrs. Chaturvedi Mira ji,. Faridabad. https://ok.ru/video/2724464874

  • Lakshmi S.
    10 hours

    What a noble grand gesture your social work is remarkable people should be inspired by your great service more & more children should get education hats off to you wishing you all the best

  • Azeem R.
    10 hours

    do you know him

  • Durr E.
    12 hours

    Salute

  • Pritika S.
    15 hours

    Kudos to you sir Very inspiring and extremely well appreciated

  • Isabel H.
    a day

    👍👏👏👏👏👏 SALUTES

  • Mohit J.
    a day

    Babar ali i appreciated your vision, free education for all those boy who are not able to paid their own fee I thing W. B govt must should help you

  • Dev K.
    a day

    You are no ordinary person... you're Godsend... salute you... good wishes to you to achieve your passion...

  • अभिषेक प.
    a day

    Ek ye Babar hai Aur wo Babar tha Naam jo bhi ho insaan apne kaam se hi jaana jaega naam baad me judta hai. Good job Babar ✌💐

  • Rebeka S.
    a day

    Wonderful work Sir.

  • Subhomit L.
    a day

    Dyakh eta

  • Royal R.
    a day

    Inspirational.

  • Subhomit L.
    a day

    More power to you Sir!!! Best wishes ❤️

  • Passang T.
    2 days

    India need more n more like

  • Saleem J.
    2 days

    Salute sirji great human

  • Marlene P.
    2 days

    Wonderful work thank god for people like you

  • Denise L.
    2 days

    Fantastic effort. We need more people like Babar Ali.

  • Adrika S.
    2 days

    Keep up ur good work...

  • Adv P.
    2 days

    Sir u done a good job... Salut u sir..

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

