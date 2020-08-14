India's Trailblazing Online Educator
"I Quit Google To Sell Food"
No One Asked This Scuba Diver To Clean Our Oceans
Kashmiri Saffron Gets A Geotag
Beach Please, Mumbai
Babar Ali, The “World’s Youngest Headmaster” at 16
🙏👏🙏👏🙏👏🙏👏🙏👏🙏👏
I was happy to help with the Christmas at the school of the late Mrs. Chaturvedi Mira ji,. Faridabad.
https://ok.ru/video/2724464874
What a noble grand gesture your social work is remarkable people should be inspired by your great service more & more children should get education hats off to you wishing you all the best
do you know him
Salute
Kudos to you sir
Very inspiring and extremely well appreciated
👍👏👏👏👏👏 SALUTES
Babar ali i appreciated your vision, free education for all those boy who are not able to paid their own fee
I thing W. B govt must should help you
You are no ordinary person... you're Godsend... salute you... good wishes to you to achieve your passion...
Ek ye Babar hai
Aur wo Babar tha
Naam jo bhi ho insaan apne kaam se hi jaana jaega naam baad me judta hai.
Good job Babar ✌💐
Wonderful work Sir.
Dyakh eta
Inspirational.
More power to you Sir!!! Best wishes ❤️
India need more n more like
Salute sirji great human
Wonderful work thank god for people like you
Fantastic effort. We need more people like Babar Ali.
Keep up ur good work...
Sir u done a good job...
Salut u sir..
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
102 comments
Jayashankar R.5 hours
🙏👏🙏👏🙏👏🙏👏🙏👏🙏👏
Alexandra K.6 hours
I was happy to help with the Christmas at the school of the late Mrs. Chaturvedi Mira ji,. Faridabad. https://ok.ru/video/2724464874
Lakshmi S.10 hours
What a noble grand gesture your social work is remarkable people should be inspired by your great service more & more children should get education hats off to you wishing you all the best
Azeem R.10 hours
do you know him
Durr E.12 hours
Salute
Pritika S.15 hours
Kudos to you sir Very inspiring and extremely well appreciated
Isabel H.a day
👍👏👏👏👏👏 SALUTES
Mohit J.a day
Babar ali i appreciated your vision, free education for all those boy who are not able to paid their own fee I thing W. B govt must should help you
Dev K.a day
You are no ordinary person... you're Godsend... salute you... good wishes to you to achieve your passion...
अभिषेक प.a day
Ek ye Babar hai Aur wo Babar tha Naam jo bhi ho insaan apne kaam se hi jaana jaega naam baad me judta hai. Good job Babar ✌💐
Rebeka S.a day
Wonderful work Sir.
Subhomit L.a day
Dyakh eta
Royal R.a day
Inspirational.
Subhomit L.a day
More power to you Sir!!! Best wishes ❤️
Passang T.2 days
India need more n more like
Saleem J.2 days
Salute sirji great human
Marlene P.2 days
Wonderful work thank god for people like you
Denise L.2 days
Fantastic effort. We need more people like Babar Ali.
Adrika S.2 days
Keep up ur good work...
Adv P.2 days
Sir u done a good job... Salut u sir..