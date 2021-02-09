Baffling Train Stunts That Defy Common Sense & Mumbai Laws

Parthiv Patel On Why He Never Quit
20 comments
Dhruv B.5 days
What's the point getting angry on police.....these activist are as dangerous than local.goons roaming around
Dhruv B.5 days
In activist ko ek saath laake itne dande bajaane chahiye na taaki ye apni sadi hui tooti taang kisi issue k beech me naa laaye.....
Krishnamurthy K.7 days
Thorough indiscipline n wrecklessness. It should b reprimanded by every one including Rly authorities n copassengers. It must b made punishable in the interest of such naughty commuters themselves. Tolerance of such dangerous activities in society will lead to loss of their valuable lives.
Raj S.10/02/2021 06:13
just give the automatic doors
Ginu G.10/02/2021 06:05
Stupidity
Pratap S.10/02/2021 03:12
Stupidity of highest order
Jago I.10/02/2021 02:40
I think Modi is responsible ... whenever you see most of them are minorities
Vs R.10/02/2021 02:16
Abe chutiyo esi gaand fategi kisi din sab sudhar jaoge
Devendra V.09/02/2021 19:30
Natural selection
Amaan M.09/02/2021 19:16
Those people are not only stuntman but they also are thief, those all are come from Wadala to Bandra place.
Mayur S.09/02/2021 18:55
These people have paid their insurance premium fully
Reuben B.09/02/2021 18:51
Increase speed and have closing doors.
Amjad S.09/02/2021 18:46
Already India has a huge population, doesn't matter if some of those "chappris" die...!! 👍🏻
Lothar K.09/02/2021 18:41
I formerly read in a local newspaper that there is a daily average of 12 deaths caused by différents types of accidents
Andrew S.09/02/2021 18:25
This is just natural selection taking place. Don't mind them
Kanchan J.09/02/2021 18:20
जब राजा ही चोर है तो आवाम क्या करे !
Ankur S.09/02/2021 18:12
Kya dikkat h Aise v population bht jada h
Aniket S.09/02/2021 18:09
Now dont blem modi
Murugan S.09/02/2021 18:08
Less population death rate very low from this stunts
Rohan G.09/02/2021 18:06
So the local trains just started and this stupidy has shown its face again.