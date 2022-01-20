back
Bajrang Dal Harasses Hindu-Muslim Pair In Train
Members of the Bajrang Dal were quick to “rescue” a Hindu woman from a Muslim man. Only, they didn’t have full information.
20/01/2022 1:36 PM
- 34.3K
- 466
- 182
177 comments
Pîÿûsh K.21 hours
Bilkul sahi kiya gaya... I'm in support for this act
Maiti S.a day
Bajrang dal people just haraased them if the boy is hindu,and girl is muslim...than the muslim will cut the throat of the boy,and brut will be silent...anti india media or a media house which mossion is defame hindu and and BHARAT..
Maiti S.a day
Why every time girl is hindu???
Debasis S.2 days
Good job. Stop love Jihad and convertion.It is 1week old video. And the thing is this man had already married a girl and now he is marrying another without telling her truth . You can check this in other channel.
कृष्णा र.2 days
Good work
Rusel2 days
So called c*w p-e drinkers say that Muslims are Ter*orist while they themselves are more aggressive than any of the minorities in their country!
Hasan S.2 days
Wow real face of Hindus is appearing in front of world... This happens when your country has so much unemployment and poverty so Hindus have to do these types of "Patriotic Acts" And they called themselves "future Super power" of the world🤣🤣 This is Modi's secular India wow Why these types of illiterate and unemployed Hindus harrass Bollywood stars like Salman Shahrukh and Amir Khan...??? Remember these Muslims lifted up the name of your film industry in the whole world and they also had affairs with hindu girls and get married with hindu women...
Batsy B.3 days
Ghatiaa log
Rashid K.3 days
Himmat H sirf kmjor k samne aur jhund m
Rashid K.3 days
Gunda
Husen Mithibor3 days
If the girl wants to be with a man with consent what’s the problem??
Bhawani S.4 days
If it's love, let's not change the girls identity. Let the guy change his religion and respect women with her original identity. There will be no love jihad.
Regina C.4 days
May Allah azza wajjal destroy and disgrace the oppressors and enemies of Islam and may the eyes of the cowards NEVER sleep Aameen
Asif T.5 days
Choothiya
Asif T.5 days
Assholes in india
Mohammed M.5 days
What a backward nation
Saquib A.6 days
Thank you Mr Jinnah. May ALLAH bless your soul. Thank you our forefathers for selecting Pakistan to live.
Yaz G.6 days
When i see this I repeat myself many times...Thank You Jinnah...we are not with succumbs anymore.
Amit A.6 days
Delhi me jo muslim ladke ne ek hindu beti ka rape kiya or baad me beti k baap ko bhi maar diya uski news dekhao. Is bhadve news channel ka kaam h hindu ko target karna or musalmano k gande kaando ko chupana. 🤮🤮
Hochi K.6 days
So many similar type of incidents happens in Kerala, nobody talks about it.