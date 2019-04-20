back

Bangladesh Does The Lungi Dance To Save It

As many in Bangladesh are banning lungi from their premises, a small group of students in Dhaka are on the street protesting to get the lungi back. ✊

04/20/2019 5:59 AM
282 comments

  • Serpent D.
    05/24/2019 09:02

    🧐🧐🧐

  • Anirban M.
    05/24/2019 06:19

    উড়ছে লুঙ্গি লাগছে বেশ বাল ছিড়ছে কাংলাদেশ।

  • Dugu A.
    05/24/2019 03:45

    brut gaand marao

  • Subha B.
    05/23/2019 14:05

    ধরো তুমি খুব জোরে রিক্সা চালিয়ে যাচ্ছ আর ব্রিজের থেকে নীচে পড়ে যাচ্ছ। তখন লুংগি প্যরাশুটের কাজ করবে।

  • Subha B.
    05/23/2019 14:02

    লুংগি, বিপদে পড়লে প্যরাশুটের মত কাজ করে। ঠান্ডায় কভারের কাজ করে

  • Akash H.
    05/23/2019 06:09

    তোদের cricket team কে ও লুঙ্গি পরিয়ে মাঠে নামতে বলবি😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣

  • Kamal D.
    05/23/2019 05:58

    😁😁😁😁

  • Subhanil S.
    05/22/2019 20:24

    Char 6kka hoi hoi Lungi khuyla galo koi..

  • Suresh K.
    05/22/2019 14:16

    Kanglu lungi .miskin.

  • Radhakrishna C.
    05/22/2019 11:45

    Lungi should be wore by the policemens, pilots, armies for health consciousness in Bangladesh not for others countries 😁😁😁😁

  • Ravi K.
    05/22/2019 11:40

    Lungi is a requirement for that climate... For a comfortable day you need comfortable clothing..

  • Walter B.
    05/22/2019 06:53

    is so okward 😆

  • মৃন্ময় দ.
    05/22/2019 06:41

    লে বাংলাদেশি স্টুডেন্টস বি like.... " লুঙ্গি ডান্স.... লুঙ্গি ডান্স.... লুঙ্গি ডান্স !!" 😂😂

  • Shah A.
    05/21/2019 23:34

    This is unfortunate I find lungi far more comfortable than jeans/trousers which were initially designed for cold countries

  • Rahul M.
    05/21/2019 18:09

    Lungi pore nagin dance

  • Rupankr B.
    05/21/2019 17:38

    হালা বাংলু

  • Esaruddin M.
    05/21/2019 10:57

    Nice

  • Sukhen O.
    05/21/2019 09:49

    Lungi land

  • Biresh M.
    05/21/2019 09:26

    Accha Banglades nam ta change kore lungides dite parto ..... Ar amader dese theke jara banglades ke support kre tara oi lungi r bhetore dukejete pare and jara nijeder bangal ba opar banhlar lok bole kathy kathy tanmare

  • Sudip D.
    05/21/2019 07:28

    Lungir bhetore jodi saap, biche, bang, ansola, jonk, soaan poka, dhuke pore tahole ki korbe.....