Bangladesh Does The Lungi Dance To Save It

As many in Bangladesh are banning lungi from their premises, a small group of students in Dhaka are on the street protesting to get the lungi back. ✊
282 comments
Serpent D.05/24/2019 09:02
🧐🧐🧐
Anirban M.05/24/2019 06:19
উড়ছে লুঙ্গি লাগছে বেশ বাল ছিড়ছে কাংলাদেশ।
Dugu A.05/24/2019 03:45
brut gaand marao
Subha B.05/23/2019 14:05
ধরো তুমি খুব জোরে রিক্সা চালিয়ে যাচ্ছ আর ব্রিজের থেকে নীচে পড়ে যাচ্ছ। তখন লুংগি প্যরাশুটের কাজ করবে।
Subha B.05/23/2019 14:02
লুংগি, বিপদে পড়লে প্যরাশুটের মত কাজ করে। ঠান্ডায় কভারের কাজ করে
Akash H.05/23/2019 06:09
তোদের cricket team কে ও লুঙ্গি পরিয়ে মাঠে নামতে বলবি😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣
Kamal D.05/23/2019 05:58
😁😁😁😁
Subhanil S.05/22/2019 20:24
Char 6kka hoi hoi Lungi khuyla galo koi..
Suresh K.05/22/2019 14:16
Kanglu lungi .miskin.
Radhakrishna C.05/22/2019 11:45
Lungi should be wore by the policemens, pilots, armies for health consciousness in Bangladesh not for others countries 😁😁😁😁
Ravi K.05/22/2019 11:40
Lungi is a requirement for that climate... For a comfortable day you need comfortable clothing..
Walter B.05/22/2019 06:53
is so okward 😆
মৃন্ময় দ.05/22/2019 06:41
লে বাংলাদেশি স্টুডেন্টস বি like.... " লুঙ্গি ডান্স.... লুঙ্গি ডান্স.... লুঙ্গি ডান্স !!" 😂😂
Shah A.05/21/2019 23:34
This is unfortunate I find lungi far more comfortable than jeans/trousers which were initially designed for cold countries
Rahul M.05/21/2019 18:09
Lungi pore nagin dance
Rupankr B.05/21/2019 17:38
হালা বাংলু
Esaruddin M.05/21/2019 10:57
Nice
Sukhen O.05/21/2019 09:49
Lungi land
Biresh M.05/21/2019 09:26
Accha Banglades nam ta change kore lungides dite parto ..... Ar amader dese theke jara banglades ke support kre tara oi lungi r bhetore dukejete pare and jara nijeder bangal ba opar banhlar lok bole kathy kathy tanmare
Sudip D.05/21/2019 07:28
Lungir bhetore jodi saap, biche, bang, ansola, jonk, soaan poka, dhuke pore tahole ki korbe.....