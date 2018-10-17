Bank Manager Thrashed For Seeking Sexual Favour

This bank manager received instant payback for making a “loan for sex” offer.
665 comments
Barmdey Y.06/16/2019 07:24
Drryttyttu
Aman11/03/2018 09:07
Surf excel se v badhiya wala dhulai didi k hatho ka gjjb
Jitendra K.11/03/2018 08:59
Asus Radeon Hindustan kharab kar raha hai paise lot lot Ke Logon Ko Sataye Huye Logon Ki Deewani kariye
Md M.11/03/2018 08:02
Loan sanctioed.loan paidoffby the customer ....loan.foteclose...The ii fastest successfulolan delivery
Sourav G.11/03/2018 07:55
oi dek sob a meye igure e support krer matha muta bal story na jania conclusion dislaise ar bal brut india re spam mara jai na ni?
Plraja K.11/03/2018 07:51
Super sister
Sumit D.11/03/2018 07:50
Best clip of the day. And one of the bestest payback ever.✌️
Sayan C.11/03/2018 07:17
zerodha mein aisa kaun hai jo tere dimak peh aata hai
Onkar U.11/03/2018 06:41
So this is called as women power!!! Good job Lady..!!!
Abuu T.11/03/2018 05:56
From this, no bank manager will delay providing loans
Chandan S.11/03/2018 05:38
This is wrong. That lady should tag the person in after some 5-10 years.
Rajdeep S.11/03/2018 04:32
Maro
Rajdeep S.11/03/2018 04:31
Baro bar che
Arijit T.11/03/2018 01:48
.. saabdhaan.... 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Montolum C.11/02/2018 23:47
जय माता दी ... जय श्री शनिदेव
Kuldeep S.11/02/2018 20:01
instant delivery of justice 😂 without MeToo
Majnu S.11/02/2018 19:12
Very good. Dhubri to agle hoiya ase
Thangjam A.11/02/2018 18:51
Couldn't get details. Please share with detailed information.
Shamsur R.11/02/2018 18:32
Dilwali bonus 😀😂🤣🤣
PraDeep K.11/02/2018 17:59
ye kya Ho Raha h aapke system me.😜😜😜😜😂😂😂🤓