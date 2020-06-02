back

Barber Brothers Trim Covid Scare In Style

They may look like doctors, but they cut hair on a Panchkula street. Welcome to the future. ✂

06/02/2020 7:57 AMupdated: 06/02/2020 11:14 AM
  • 55.2k
  • 47

And even more

  1. 2:35

    In A Chat With Rahul, Rajiv Bajaj Trashes Lockdown

  2. 1:59

    Muslim Man Breaks Fast To Donate Blood

  3. 1:32

    Sanitisation Spray Sparks Motorcycle Blaze

  4. 1:32

    Barber Brothers Trim Covid Scare In Style

  5. 2:22

    How Odisha Won Against Malaria

  6. 3:01

    Covid-19 Is Bleeding Mumbai Hospitals Dry

34 comments

  • Daowanshwa L.
    6 days

    The glove they used I wonder did they change it or sterilised on every costomer

  • Rafath S.
    6 days

    Self preservation is more important than Money..very innovative

  • Lovy P.
    6 days

    They r probably safe not you if you have no protection, imagin how many people come to them !

  • Devendra B.
    6 days

    Where is disinfecting tool for all materials including everything there along with his PPE too,If it's positive even Dr. Are not able to clean Hygiene sanitize sterile 100% But I have no right everyone have own problems and cure,Best of Luck and Good Health to Bharat Family together❤

  • Anshu A.
    6 days

    arai bhai khud razor lai kar baal aur daari ki safai kar loo ....haad hai !!

  • Gurmeet K.
    6 days

    From Panchkula to BRUT... quite a climb for these two entrepreneurs

  • Mamata S.
    6 days

    Using the same razor to everyone

  • Manish T.
    6 days

    Just because they are wearing PPE equipment doesn't mean you are safe getting a haircut from them. They are safe giving the haircut because the equipment protects them but if they dont sanitiise the equipment and change it regularly then it will carry the virus and those who go for their haircut will get it Corona Virus.

  • Mohd S.
    6 days

    get ur haircut.

  • Rohan K.
    6 days

    Great

  • Amardeep S.
    6 days

    The ppe will protect the barbers ...... it may not be that safe for the people

  • Hillery L.
    6 days

    Wonder where the cut hair goes

  • Rahul K.
    6 days

    Superb 👏👏

  • Radhakrishna Y.
    6 days

    Upgrading!

  • Rahul B.
    6 days

    keh diye uste bhi pa k rakhega jab hum jaange Nundah wale pe

  • Rana P.
    6 days

    They have ppe for themself hw are the sterilizing the instruments in open place

  • Dev R.
    6 days

    People should not go to barbers right now. They use the same razor, comb, brush used for all the customers. It will spread the virus.

  • Pramod P.
    6 days

    Haircutting tools are not sterilized. same brush used all customer not safe this type of salons.

  • Abdul H.
    6 days

    https://youtu.be/MjuzparnzxM

  • Kumar R.
    6 days

    Aisi kya Majboori hai ki kuch bhi khabar ban jati hai.. Sahi ho ya galat..