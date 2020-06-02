In A Chat With Rahul, Rajiv Bajaj Trashes Lockdown
Barber Brothers Trim Covid Scare In Style
34 comments
Daowanshwa L.6 days
The glove they used I wonder did they change it or sterilised on every costomer
Rafath S.6 days
Self preservation is more important than Money..very innovative
Lovy P.6 days
They r probably safe not you if you have no protection, imagin how many people come to them !
Devendra B.6 days
Where is disinfecting tool for all materials including everything there along with his PPE too,If it's positive even Dr. Are not able to clean Hygiene sanitize sterile 100% But I have no right everyone have own problems and cure,Best of Luck and Good Health to Bharat Family together❤
Anshu A.6 days
arai bhai khud razor lai kar baal aur daari ki safai kar loo ....haad hai !!
Gurmeet K.6 days
From Panchkula to BRUT... quite a climb for these two entrepreneurs
Mamata S.6 days
Using the same razor to everyone
Manish T.6 days
Just because they are wearing PPE equipment doesn't mean you are safe getting a haircut from them. They are safe giving the haircut because the equipment protects them but if they dont sanitiise the equipment and change it regularly then it will carry the virus and those who go for their haircut will get it Corona Virus.
Mohd S.6 days
get ur haircut.
Rohan K.6 days
Great
Amardeep S.6 days
The ppe will protect the barbers ...... it may not be that safe for the people
Hillery L.6 days
Wonder where the cut hair goes
Rahul K.6 days
Superb 👏👏
Radhakrishna Y.6 days
Upgrading!
Rahul B.6 days
keh diye uste bhi pa k rakhega jab hum jaange Nundah wale pe
Rana P.6 days
They have ppe for themself hw are the sterilizing the instruments in open place
Dev R.6 days
People should not go to barbers right now. They use the same razor, comb, brush used for all the customers. It will spread the virus.
Pramod P.6 days
Haircutting tools are not sterilized. same brush used all customer not safe this type of salons.
Abdul H.6 days
https://youtu.be/MjuzparnzxM
Kumar R.6 days
Aisi kya Majboori hai ki kuch bhi khabar ban jati hai.. Sahi ho ya galat..