Baru Wants A Roadmap In Sitharaman's Budget
"Madam, Finance Minister, give us a speech that tells us how the economy will go forward to $5 trillion." Author and columnist Sanjaya Baru tells Brut what he expects from India's post-lockdown budget.
15/01/2021 1:27 PM
38 comments
Pawan D.2 days
Rubbish explanation
Shahinur R.4 days
Modi will fail again because he doesn’t have any vision except Hindutva where he can oppress Muslims. He is a Murderer who killed 6500 innocent Muslims in Gujrat.
Zubi C.4 days
Thali bajao
Gowyhami M.4 days
The need is hard core figures, supported by action plan.
Shafi Q.4 days
Do what ever you like with the economy, but let us live peacefully, let brotherhood prevail.
Kunapareddy J.4 days
Sir with respect ...are you speaking out with your soul and heart or just to defame with your senseless analysis...wake up sir.. people like you have to give advice for the betterment of our country's economy..but not to use your biased knowledge against the country's growth 🙏
Diptak D.4 days
Yo this is Indian Colonel Sanders of KFC (Kolkata Fried Chicken) 😀
Venkataraman S.4 days
Wow great make new road map to make trillion dollars economy first make all dairy agri farmers tribals get good msp reduced input cost make population policy so farmers caste get addition property if maintain one child policy instead fragmentation which making farmers into landless
Suvra M.4 days
Agree .
Vikram U.5 days
Frustration is coming out of him. Poor fellow.
Praveen L.5 days
Right now govt is dumb, deaf and handicap
Swasti R.5 days
Ouch ! True that
Sirajsra S.5 days
We are unlucky we have brainless and useless financial minister
Nandakishore N.5 days
To make India a 5Tn Dollar economy, rupee value should come down. By increasing Petrol prices GOVT is contributing to a inflation. Inflation will automatic lead to a 5TD economy. You don't know anything.
Matsu R.5 days
You suggest how it is be done
Sagnick D.5 days
You are an economist yourself.. What are you complaining about ! You need a roadmap for what ! Dont you have brain to understand.. What a waste of countries resources on you. Old fellow mingling with Brut will not do you any good..🖖👍
Anjali K.5 days
This message could have been given in a single line tweet. Same old .
Jaya K.5 days
Sorry boss... you cannot expect this much from empty scalp.... !
Bejoy M.5 days
Sanghi traitor advising FM like he used to do with MMS. 😊
Umesh K.6 days
What if she resigns tomorrow and health minister becomes new finance minister 🙃🙃🙃🙃🤔