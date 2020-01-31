Basant Panchami At Hazrat Nizamuddin

Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin dargah was awash with the colours of spring on Basant Panchami.
27 comments
Brut India12 hours
This Hindu wedding was set up in a mosque, and here's why:
Manthan R.14 hours
Heh heh.. Han yha dikh rha h ek sunder sa मोर का पंख. ..lekin मोर k pao b dekh lo apne Tulsinagr me jaa k.. Vha k मस्जिद k sath wale hindu log apna ghr chhod rhe hn.. Or jo hn.. Usko b ye bol re k sab chle gye tum b chle jao.. Hmara सुन्दर Secular bharat inshaallah
Pulak S.2 days
Singing is not allowed in Muslims?? How brute is singing
Ayush S.2 days
They all r going to dozak by their own texts!!polytheism n anything that promotes it is worse than murder in Islam.
Khan T.2 days
Dudds
Antul K.2 days
Islam dont allow this at all...and Sufi saints have been slain by Muslim kings in india and elsewhere...
Nikil D.2 days
Nautanki
Divya B.2 days
To basant kya keval hinduon ke liye aata hai ? 😂😂
Syed M.3 days
This is aal wrong
Armghan K.3 days
That's what they're doing. This is not the teachings of Islam at all
Don S.3 days
This is a tight slap on congress leaders like Manishankar who link Indian muslims with pakistan.
জগৎজ্যোতি র.3 days
According to islam, is it ok Or haram? Go to some islamic scholar and listen first.!! Read the quran properly, you will get the answer. Do you know about shirik?? Nice mask scripted acting by the way.
Sonali R.3 days
This is our lovely India, hooligans just watch this, u people are never divide us once again with your dirty thoughts.
Bablo S.3 days
Awesome
Manish A.3 days
Good. Indian muslims must be reeducated about Hinduism being their original religion and about how their hindu forefathers were forced to convert to islam under brutal tyranny executed by original islamic invaders from arabic regions. It really looks good when they admit their original identity by expression in such festivals rather than being invaders' agents today.
Harshad S.3 days
Sarkar badli toh desh bhe badal raha hai.... or is it a new tactics
Gaurav S.3 days
Shaheen baag paisa jaiga😜😜
Aamir Z.3 days
Gajab
Monalisha P.3 days
This is our India....not the one which the idiots wants us to know!
Nithin S.3 days
Nice.. Unity in diversity