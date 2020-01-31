back

Basant Panchami At Hazrat Nizamuddin

Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin dargah was awash with the colours of spring on Basant Panchami.

01/31/2020 10:57 AM
27 comments

  • Brut India
    12 hours

    This Hindu wedding was set up in a mosque, and here's why:

  • Manthan R.
    14 hours

    Heh heh.. Han yha dikh rha h ek sunder sa मोर का पंख. ..lekin मोर k pao b dekh lo apne Tulsinagr me jaa k.. Vha k मस्जिद k sath wale hindu log apna ghr chhod rhe hn.. Or jo hn.. Usko b ye bol re k sab chle gye tum b chle jao.. Hmara सुन्दर Secular bharat inshaallah

  • Pulak S.
    2 days

    Singing is not allowed in Muslims?? How brute is singing

  • Ayush S.
    2 days

    They all r going to dozak by their own texts!!polytheism n anything that promotes it is worse than murder in Islam.

  • Khan T.
    2 days

    Dudds

  • Antul K.
    2 days

    Islam dont allow this at all...and Sufi saints have been slain by Muslim kings in india and elsewhere...

  • Nikil D.
    2 days

    Nautanki

  • Divya B.
    2 days

    To basant kya keval hinduon ke liye aata hai ? 😂😂

  • Syed M.
    3 days

    This is aal wrong

  • Armghan K.
    3 days

    That's what they're doing. This is not the teachings of Islam at all

  • Don S.
    3 days

    This is a tight slap on congress leaders like Manishankar who link Indian muslims with pakistan.

  • জগৎজ্যোতি র.
    3 days

    According to islam, is it ok Or haram? Go to some islamic scholar and listen first.!! Read the quran properly, you will get the answer. Do you know about shirik?? Nice mask scripted acting by the way.

  • Sonali R.
    3 days

    This is our lovely India, hooligans just watch this, u people are never divide us once again with your dirty thoughts.

  • Bablo S.
    3 days

    Awesome

  • Manish A.
    3 days

    Good. Indian muslims must be reeducated about Hinduism being their original religion and about how their hindu forefathers were forced to convert to islam under brutal tyranny executed by original islamic invaders from arabic regions. It really looks good when they admit their original identity by expression in such festivals rather than being invaders' agents today.

  • Harshad S.
    3 days

    Sarkar badli toh desh bhe badal raha hai.... or is it a new tactics

  • Gaurav S.
    3 days

    Shaheen baag paisa jaiga😜😜

  • Aamir Z.
    3 days

    Gajab

  • Monalisha P.
    3 days

    This is our India....not the one which the idiots wants us to know!

  • Nithin S.
    3 days

    Nice.. Unity in diversity