back
Battleground UP: BJP, SP Spar Over Kanpur Raid
Heaps of unaccounted cash from Kanpur raid has led to a political slugfest as fight for UP heats up...
30/12/2021 11:50 AMupdated: 03/01/2022 5:16 PM
- 30.3K
- 269
- 28
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
28 comments
Kali M.6 days
It is not the Delta or Omicron coronavirus that is dangerous, but this bacillus called Modi.
Lenin F.04/01/2022 18:51
Iss ka popat ho gaya.
Keviseto K.02/01/2022 06:43
Feku # grand father of all lies 😁...
Athar A.01/01/2022 11:33
Tax chori right under the nose of ruling goverment but the blame is on opposition. Waah bhaijee.
Debasish B.31/12/2021 13:04
This man and his party has proved that they are good for nothing.
Helen K.31/12/2021 11:50
iwll never and ever vote bjp
Diganta S.31/12/2021 09:18
This is not same BJP lead by Atal & Adwani Ji. It's feku leadership of Modi and Amit Shah. Don't vote BJP and Samajwadi party too.
Sanjay K.31/12/2021 08:32
Revene Collection Duty of Center and State has many gaps.. (2) Every Government Duty is to Collect Revenue and do Estate Duty.... This has to be Redesigned....... There should be balance between them... (3) The Taxation list has to be increased.. There should be clarity and transparency EXAMPLE INCOME TAX RETURNS IN INDIA
Anthony L.31/12/2021 01:53
You you you you
Ganesh N.31/12/2021 00:46
Modi desh ko barbad kar raha hi
Jatin C.31/12/2021 00:30
Bhar bhar ke juth bolti huvi sarkar he ye ....pata nahi unko itna juth bolte huve thodi bhi hitch khitchahat nahi hoti ...itna juth bolte he ratko neend kese aati hogi.... Khudse baat kar sakte hoge ki ...fir.. sheita.. koi farak nahi padta... Vo sirf aaam logo ko chus ke maaar dega .... Ye corporate sector vaalo ki sarkar hatni chahiye he...
Eesa B.30/12/2021 21:43
If Mr Modi can have his own soldiers killed before pulwama, then note collection is jo big deal..... All for the sake of election
Gaddala A.30/12/2021 20:41
The biggest liar...you all know who....
Samriddh M.30/12/2021 18:02
let this socialist keep crying out loud. This cyclist clown is losing elections and there's nothing anyone can do about it.
Nikhil P.30/12/2021 17:51
Modi the Lier
Dan R.30/12/2021 16:10
Stop crying beta.....vote modi for better India
Rudolph M.30/12/2021 16:02
Investigate electoral bonds, our Rs 15 lakhs per citizen of India are surreptitiously being deposited as Electoral Bonds. 😉😁
Abhinandan M.30/12/2021 15:52
We all know who's going to win UP elections....it's Yogi ...of course...
Sajid K.30/12/2021 15:35
There is saying" Ek hamam me sab nange."
Dhiren C.30/12/2021 15:27
Ruling party is using every available sources to win the upcoming u.p. election, they say "every thing is fair in election and war "" and these is war for power.