back
Beauty Queen Has Interesting Response About Modi
This beauty queen from Nagaland left the audience in splits when she was asked what she would like to discuss with the Indian prime minister.
10/16/2019 12:44 PMupdated: 10/16/2019 12:46 PM
- 2.3m
- 40.6k
- 3.5k
2596 comments
Shahjee S.3 days
From Occupied Kashmir to Assam and beyond - Beginning of End '
Těå C.4 days
kei bhannu xa ??
Abdullah M.4 days
holy shit bro
Edna D.4 days
😂😅😂
Syeda T.5 days
Best reply 👏👏👏
Isha T.5 days
she nailed it 😂😂
Hameem S.6 days
Superb
Himanshu G.6 days
Invitation de gyi modi ji ko🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Abdul W.7 days
Thats thug life😅😅
Sayantan B.7 days
She gave the best reply
Muskan B.12/11/2019 03:14
Devpura
Anjali P.12/10/2019 15:39
Who the fuck is she😡😡she just don't know about our culture and country, she doesn't deserve that award if she doesn't know to respect gau maata
Neha S.12/10/2019 14:27
She not said wrong. See the country. Where girls are not safe...at all
Jill A.12/10/2019 07:19
Omg
Ikra Z.12/09/2019 12:13
Well said sis
Han S.12/09/2019 03:19
Slay girl you slay
Altruistic O.12/09/2019 01:11
Hahaha..!!! Good one...!!
Sijin J.12/08/2019 15:28
Am supporting🖒 Miss Kohima Pageant. She spoke the truth. Modi's cow politics destroyed the Indian economy. Foolish RSS minister government.
Âàšhïna M.12/08/2019 08:14
I
Mohammed M.12/08/2019 04:17
Send