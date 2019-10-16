back

Beauty Queen Has Interesting Response About Modi

This beauty queen from Nagaland left the audience in splits when she was asked what she would like to discuss with the Indian prime minister.

10/16/2019 12:44 PMupdated: 10/16/2019 12:46 PM
  • 2.3m
  • 3.5k

Politics

  1. Sibal VS. Shah On Citizenship Amendment Bill

  2. Amit Shah’s ‘Kashmir Is Normal’ Claim: A Reality Check

  3. Meet Sonia Gandhi, The Congress Matriarch

  4. Indian Diplomat Bats For Israeli Solution To Kashmir

  5. Mohan Bhagwat On Making India Safer For Women

  6. This BJP MP Doesn’t Think GDP Figures Are Important At All

2596 comments

  • Shahjee S.
    3 days

    From Occupied Kashmir to Assam and beyond - Beginning of End '

  • Těå C.
    4 days

    kei bhannu xa ??

  • Abdullah M.
    4 days

    holy shit bro

  • Edna D.
    4 days

    😂😅😂

  • Syeda T.
    5 days

    Best reply 👏👏👏

  • Isha T.
    5 days

    she nailed it 😂😂

  • Hameem S.
    6 days

    Superb

  • Himanshu G.
    6 days

    Invitation de gyi modi ji ko🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Abdul W.
    7 days

    Thats thug life😅😅

  • Sayantan B.
    7 days

    She gave the best reply

  • Muskan B.
    12/11/2019 03:14

    Devpura

  • Anjali P.
    12/10/2019 15:39

    Who the fuck is she😡😡she just don't know about our culture and country, she doesn't deserve that award if she doesn't know to respect gau maata

  • Neha S.
    12/10/2019 14:27

    She not said wrong. See the country. Where girls are not safe...at all

  • Jill A.
    12/10/2019 07:19

    Omg

  • Ikra Z.
    12/09/2019 12:13

    Well said sis

  • Han S.
    12/09/2019 03:19

    Slay girl you slay

  • Altruistic O.
    12/09/2019 01:11

    Hahaha..!!! Good one...!!

  • Sijin J.
    12/08/2019 15:28

    Am supporting🖒 Miss Kohima Pageant. She spoke the truth. Modi's cow politics destroyed the Indian economy. Foolish RSS minister government.

  • Âàšhïna M.
    12/08/2019 08:14

    I

  • Mohammed M.
    12/08/2019 04:17

    Send