Becoming Alisha Patel

She spent more than three decades in a body that felt "different", and decided to do something about it. Today, even the government recognised her new identity.

29/07/2021 9:46 AMupdated: 29/07/2021 9:47 AM
24 comments

  • Ze R.
    31/07/2021 21:20

    Wtf I'm never calling any male ♂️as "she" . If he wants to act the way he feels then it's alright but never will I call "he" a "she".

  • Nadia M.
    31/07/2021 08:31

    She is really a very strong and bold lady. This must not be an easy journey for her. Billions of rocks and pebbles must have come her path.

  • Tinku S.
    31/07/2021 01:34

    WTF 😆😆😆😆😆

  • Chetan S.
    30/07/2021 16:39

    Gud

  • Dorian G.
    30/07/2021 08:36

    Gender fluidity has always been present in ancient Indian culture. It is encouraging to see that the outdated prejudices rooted in colonialism are beginning to wane

  • Neeraj S.
    30/07/2021 04:22

    Very Nice..!!! But no one is interested in shrunken oranges. So chill. 🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Narayan D.
    30/07/2021 04:10

    This is disgusting , delusional in every way , its a direct assault to women race. Fact don't care about feelings, you a male with penis , not vagina , accept it , be mature , act like it. A dog can't become a horse by wearing a mask.

  • Shoumii S.
    30/07/2021 03:10

    Feels great to see that our society our culture is understanding every individuals as its own kind.. lots of love

  • Mohamed N.
    29/07/2021 19:20

    Uh just another gender dysphoria crap 🤦‍♂️

  • Eshita R.
    29/07/2021 17:45

    The best thing is her family accepted her. ❤️

  • Love T.
    29/07/2021 16:33

    Bosadiko jaisa dikha rahe ho itna bura hai nahi, hum log ke area me 2004 me hi transgender election lad chuki hai. 1500 vote se Hari thi.

  • Md W.
    29/07/2021 15:54

    Awwww sO LoVeLy Changing gender just because they fEeL to be in a different form. Just because they "FEEL". Absolute BS

  • Sunny घ.
    29/07/2021 14:56

    Bravo to her 🙏👌👌👌

  • Albert B.
    29/07/2021 13:25

    What's the definition of a woman?

  • Marshall S.
    29/07/2021 12:35

    What a beautiful lady 🙏🙏

  • Hervé F.
    29/07/2021 12:28

    The most important thing is she herself and she is happy. May she stays blessed.

  • Faghir B.
    29/07/2021 12:19

    What a inspiring and brave lady. Hatts off for never giving up and figthing for your rigth. And love the fact that your family was so supportive. Stay blessed and stay happy ❤🙌

  • Rajesh S.
    29/07/2021 11:50

    Good evening

  • Qaaz K.
    29/07/2021 11:29

    https://youtu.be/DesZMBWeT7w

  • Mafaka H.
    29/07/2021 10:53

    Wonderful woman... Support Gay and transgender community