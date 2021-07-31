back
Becoming Alisha Patel
She spent more than three decades in a body that felt "different", and decided to do something about it. Today, even the government recognised her new identity.
29/07/2021 9:46 AMupdated: 29/07/2021 9:47 AM
24 comments
Ze R.31/07/2021 21:20
Wtf I'm never calling any male ♂️as "she" . If he wants to act the way he feels then it's alright but never will I call "he" a "she".
Nadia M.31/07/2021 08:31
She is really a very strong and bold lady. This must not be an easy journey for her. Billions of rocks and pebbles must have come her path.
Tinku S.31/07/2021 01:34
WTF 😆😆😆😆😆
Chetan S.30/07/2021 16:39
Gud
Dorian G.30/07/2021 08:36
Gender fluidity has always been present in ancient Indian culture. It is encouraging to see that the outdated prejudices rooted in colonialism are beginning to wane
Neeraj S.30/07/2021 04:22
Very Nice..!!! But no one is interested in shrunken oranges. So chill. 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Narayan D.30/07/2021 04:10
This is disgusting , delusional in every way , its a direct assault to women race. Fact don't care about feelings, you a male with penis , not vagina , accept it , be mature , act like it. A dog can't become a horse by wearing a mask.
Shoumii S.30/07/2021 03:10
Feels great to see that our society our culture is understanding every individuals as its own kind.. lots of love
Mohamed N.29/07/2021 19:20
Uh just another gender dysphoria crap 🤦♂️
Eshita R.29/07/2021 17:45
The best thing is her family accepted her. ❤️
Love T.29/07/2021 16:33
Bosadiko jaisa dikha rahe ho itna bura hai nahi, hum log ke area me 2004 me hi transgender election lad chuki hai. 1500 vote se Hari thi.
Md W.29/07/2021 15:54
Awwww sO LoVeLy Changing gender just because they fEeL to be in a different form. Just because they "FEEL". Absolute BS
Sunny घ.29/07/2021 14:56
Bravo to her 🙏👌👌👌
Albert B.29/07/2021 13:25
What's the definition of a woman?
Marshall S.29/07/2021 12:35
What a beautiful lady 🙏🙏
Hervé F.29/07/2021 12:28
The most important thing is she herself and she is happy. May she stays blessed.
Faghir B.29/07/2021 12:19
What a inspiring and brave lady. Hatts off for never giving up and figthing for your rigth. And love the fact that your family was so supportive. Stay blessed and stay happy ❤🙌
Rajesh S.29/07/2021 11:50
Good evening
Qaaz K.29/07/2021 11:29
https://youtu.be/DesZMBWeT7w
Mafaka H.29/07/2021 10:53
Wonderful woman... Support Gay and transgender community