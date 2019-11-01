Being Bald In India

What is it like being bald in your 20s? Abhinav Malik tells Brut India it does get hairy sometimes. 👨🦲
178 comments
Anjana H.11/30/2019 07:40
I dont mind marrying a bald man
Chandrakant P.11/30/2019 04:28
Loosing hair seriously fucks up ur confidence
AasHi K.11/28/2019 19:07
hm
Uday N.11/28/2019 05:57
🙂
Sam A.11/27/2019 11:14
7 years like this.. Still gettin a lot of ' ay..kattappa'😀
Prankur S.11/27/2019 03:55
Babish
Vishakh V.11/26/2019 23:43
https://youtu.be/Sa-qF5VAPB4
Vinod K.11/26/2019 08:32
Very nice sir ..
Harish M.11/25/2019 19:01
I too had this problem.. One of the hair clinic doctor said I will die before 35 due to aging factor. Lol
Kshiteez R.11/25/2019 05:55
Aukaat hai
Sagar A.11/25/2019 04:30
But still tujhe dekh k man kar raha kahnd ka abe takle 😝
Rishabh R.11/24/2019 17:29
Lost my hair when I was 20. Never been to a doctor.Never thought of people, including my parents & relatives who saw my shiny bald head as a rebellious teenage streak. Never thought that it makes me look better or worse.Just accepted the fact that I’ve lost something that doesn’t impair my day to day life and moved on! What movies like Bala and Ujda Chaman are trying to address in 2019 , I’ve bashed those stereotypes in 2009! To some people I’m Yul Bryner , to others I’m Shakaal! I’m okay with both😊
Manish B.11/24/2019 14:59
Tu apni Maa chuda
Wafi A.11/24/2019 13:40
bhaiya see...
Suraj N.11/24/2019 09:25
Jhonny sins be like :- pathetic ☻☻
Mohamed M.11/24/2019 03:51
Jatin Mehta
Lawrence P.11/23/2019 19:41
because people will make fun of anything, that's different ❤🤟
Prashant K.11/23/2019 16:33
But you look handsome and smart......
Sadanand A.11/23/2019 07:58
look alike. Dang, Such close. 😳😉
Vikrant K.11/23/2019 05:52
dekhle tjhe bhi Kaam aayega 😂😂