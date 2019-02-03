back

Being Jaitley: The Modi Troubleshooter

This influential politician started out as a strident student leader who was jailed for protesting Emergency. Today he is one of one of the most powerful ministers in the Modi cabinet. Who is he?

02/03/2019 8:32 AM
Politics

174 comments

  • Chandravanshi M.
    02/28/2019 07:05

    Nice

  • Sana U.
    02/28/2019 06:19

    Sabse bada chor.

  • Manoj K.
    02/27/2019 22:46

    Chor jaitley

  • Umamaheswararao J.
    02/27/2019 15:38

    పోతున్నావా?

  • Maruta K.
    02/27/2019 13:57

    really interesting God bless him

  • Ravi S.
    02/27/2019 13:40

    Salute to a great leader

  • Vishal K.
    02/27/2019 12:52

    The worst fm ever .

  • Gunjan S.
    02/27/2019 08:24

    NARENDRA BHAI KO HAMESH SANKATO ME RAKHANE WALE JATALY JI MAHARAJ KI JAI

  • Romendra S.
    02/26/2019 18:05

    Great FM

  • Ashok S.
    02/26/2019 17:59

    Bjp ji

  • Kaushal K.
    02/26/2019 13:53

    Chootia Jait"ley

  • Krishanu B.
    02/26/2019 09:06

    Pehle antinationalist the kya ye bhi lol

  • Asit K.
    02/26/2019 07:37

    Jay hind

  • Danish P.
    02/26/2019 02:04

    Biography dekha rhe ho? Abhi to zinda hain chacha nikle thodi hain.

  • Sudipto K.
    02/25/2019 18:09

    dekhis

  • Nagendra V.
    02/25/2019 17:17

    Is that true Brut Showing an Knowledable Leader.... !!!!! Otherwise it's favourite is Congi!!!! Which all are jokers.... as their Clown Prince...

  • Mahesh J.
    02/25/2019 16:15

    Great, jai Hind jai BJP.

  • Soumitra C.
    02/25/2019 14:58

    Great leader

  • Chander B.
    02/25/2019 14:29

    Arun Jaitley not become an MP. so sad this mean people not like his work

  • Nilanjan M.
    02/25/2019 12:53

    He cant deserve a leader...he cant kown any thing good. If he present in bjp party then bjp must loss the 2019 election.