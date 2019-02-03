back
Being Jaitley: The Modi Troubleshooter
This influential politician started out as a strident student leader who was jailed for protesting Emergency. Today he is one of one of the most powerful ministers in the Modi cabinet. Who is he?
02/03/2019 8:32 AM
174 comments
Chandravanshi M.02/28/2019 07:05
Nice
Sana U.02/28/2019 06:19
Sabse bada chor.
Manoj K.02/27/2019 22:46
Chor jaitley
Umamaheswararao J.02/27/2019 15:38
పోతున్నావా?
Maruta K.02/27/2019 13:57
really interesting God bless him
Ravi S.02/27/2019 13:40
Salute to a great leader
Vishal K.02/27/2019 12:52
The worst fm ever .
Gunjan S.02/27/2019 08:24
NARENDRA BHAI KO HAMESH SANKATO ME RAKHANE WALE JATALY JI MAHARAJ KI JAI
Romendra S.02/26/2019 18:05
Great FM
Ashok S.02/26/2019 17:59
Bjp ji
Kaushal K.02/26/2019 13:53
Chootia Jait"ley
Krishanu B.02/26/2019 09:06
Pehle antinationalist the kya ye bhi lol
Asit K.02/26/2019 07:37
Jay hind
Danish P.02/26/2019 02:04
Biography dekha rhe ho? Abhi to zinda hain chacha nikle thodi hain.
Sudipto K.02/25/2019 18:09
dekhis
Nagendra V.02/25/2019 17:17
Is that true Brut Showing an Knowledable Leader.... !!!!! Otherwise it's favourite is Congi!!!! Which all are jokers.... as their Clown Prince...
Mahesh J.02/25/2019 16:15
Great, jai Hind jai BJP.
Soumitra C.02/25/2019 14:58
Great leader
Chander B.02/25/2019 14:29
Arun Jaitley not become an MP. so sad this mean people not like his work
Nilanjan M.02/25/2019 12:53
He cant deserve a leader...he cant kown any thing good. If he present in bjp party then bjp must loss the 2019 election.