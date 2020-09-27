back

Bell Rings, Doorstep School Delivery

From afar he looks like an ice cream man, but Rudra Rana is going door-to-door bringing kids something a whole lot better.

09/27/2020 1:27 PM
  • 64.5k
  • 33

Portraits

  1. 5:38

    When SP Balasubrahmanyam Comforted His Fan

  2. 3:00

    Bhopal DG Caught Assaulting Wife On Camera

  3. 11:57

    Pakistan Vs. India At UNGA

  4. 3:17

    When Jaswant Singh Pulled Up Politicians

  5. 3:03

    Where There Are Women, There Is A Way

  6. 3:25

    A Bank For Waste Just For Kids

30 comments

  • Bhavesh B.
    17 hours

    Kamalke hain BHARTIYA

  • Asha S.
    a day

    Good job

  • Laxmi P.
    a day

    Should salute to him

  • Sam S.
    a day

    Making a difference such a selfless deed !

  • Ravi S.
    a day

    Grea persons knows bottom end difficulties..salute.

  • Anant N.
    a day

    That's spirit.. Hats off👌

  • Lrvspadma J.
    a day

    Gurudevobhava 🙏

  • Zenobia B.
    a day

    Yes indeed a creditable Achievement n selfless too

  • Rkmuralimohan
    a day

    Wonderful,Sri.RANA JI ..VERY GOOD. KEEP IT UP.. BE BLESSED ALWAYS. THANKS FOR YOUR DEDICATION.

  • Nilesh D.
    2 days

    Hats off to you Mr.Rana for your efforts ,hard work and your dedication for your work. God will always bless you in very special way.Keep up your good work. ...

  • Kakoli D.
    2 days

    My respect for you sir..I am also a teacher....but after seeing your endeavour ...I feel I am nowhere

  • Ashwatha A.
    2 days

    Great job

  • Hock C.
    2 days

    God Bless You For Taking Care Of These Kids...

  • Madhan K.
    2 days

    Superb job Rana ji.. really felt proud what ur doing for children's in chattisghar.. UR A REAL HERO AND U R MAKING A REAL DIFFERENCE IN SOCIETY.

  • Janakiram S.
    2 days

    Very good. Keep it up.

  • Mukesh N.
    2 days

    અમુક અમુક આવા ધન્ય સપૂતો ને લીધે ભારત નુ ભાવી ઉજળું દેખાઈ આવે છે.................અને એક બહુરૂપીયો બની ને ભોળી પ્રજા ને છેતરી રહ્યો છે ઈ આપણી કમનસીબી છે

  • Roopak S.
    2 days

    Wait there's a place called Korea in Chattisgarh??

  • Rinzin D.
    2 days

    👏👏👏🌞

  • Tshering D.
    2 days

    What an idea sirji hats off. Great initiative 👍

  • Durgesh N.
    2 days

    Very nice

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.