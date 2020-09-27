Bell Rings, Doorstep School Delivery

When SP Balasubrahmanyam Comforted His Fan
30 comments
Bhavesh B.17 hours
Kamalke hain BHARTIYA
Asha S.a day
Good job
Laxmi P.a day
Should salute to him
Sam S.a day
Making a difference such a selfless deed !
Ravi S.a day
Grea persons knows bottom end difficulties..salute.
Anant N.a day
That's spirit.. Hats off👌
Lrvspadma J.a day
Gurudevobhava 🙏
Zenobia B.a day
Yes indeed a creditable Achievement n selfless too
Rkmuralimohana day
Wonderful,Sri.RANA JI ..VERY GOOD. KEEP IT UP.. BE BLESSED ALWAYS. THANKS FOR YOUR DEDICATION.
Nilesh D.2 days
Hats off to you Mr.Rana for your efforts ,hard work and your dedication for your work. God will always bless you in very special way.Keep up your good work. ...
Kakoli D.2 days
My respect for you sir..I am also a teacher....but after seeing your endeavour ...I feel I am nowhere
Ashwatha A.2 days
Great job
Hock C.2 days
God Bless You For Taking Care Of These Kids...
Madhan K.2 days
Superb job Rana ji.. really felt proud what ur doing for children's in chattisghar.. UR A REAL HERO AND U R MAKING A REAL DIFFERENCE IN SOCIETY.
Janakiram S.2 days
Very good. Keep it up.
Mukesh N.2 days
અમુક અમુક આવા ધન્ય સપૂતો ને લીધે ભારત નુ ભાવી ઉજળું દેખાઈ આવે છે.................અને એક બહુરૂપીયો બની ને ભોળી પ્રજા ને છેતરી રહ્યો છે ઈ આપણી કમનસીબી છે
Roopak S.2 days
Wait there's a place called Korea in Chattisgarh??
Rinzin D.2 days
👏👏👏🌞
Tshering D.2 days
What an idea sirji hats off. Great initiative 👍
Durgesh N.2 days
Very nice