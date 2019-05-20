Benaras Babas Predict Poll Results

Too much weed or are these Benaras babas onto something?
Elton L.07/01/2019 15:57
Sab paisa ka kamal hai in charsi baba ko diya hogs paisa..aur BAHUT Sara ganja.
Sunny M.06/23/2019 19:07
Second thing sharing opinion doesn't confirm that someone is high on weed and First thing Use burnol good for you bhai ek ar chutiya spotted
Amesh Y.06/19/2019 17:59
Meine ise chunav mein dekha jaise hi pulvama attek huwa BJP ka chunav hatiyar taiyar huwa rastwad esse pahle nahi tha
Vicky Y.06/17/2019 02:16
Admin chutiya hai
Padma K.06/16/2019 12:30
Banaras babas have been proved that they r perfectly sane n not on any narcotics can u say the same about ragul🤔
Jeewan D.06/15/2019 07:25
And Modi ji, Giriraj ji, and Sadhvi Pragya win as Baba has predicted. Never underestimate the power of Hindu.
Yash P.06/15/2019 05:41
Baba's fucked brut India...Idiots
Gagandeep S.06/14/2019 17:49
Now weed up to you brut ...
Indumouli N.06/14/2019 15:42
Brut the Baba's have been accurate but have you been with your reporting?
Deepak S.06/14/2019 15:23
Brut is in coma now..😂😂
Kamlesh M.06/14/2019 12:10
Brut india change ur name to brut pakistan because as long as i have seen ur videos u r trying to defame india and bjp i think u to has taste pappu muntra
Anshu K.06/14/2019 12:00
Fuck Brut India
Prakhar P.06/14/2019 07:35
Read the caption! Anti Modi?!
Pritesh L.06/14/2019 03:37
Brut who are you. ? What's your hidden agenda. Go get some life
Santosh A.06/13/2019 09:50
For those who finished up stock of burnols..Dont worries we have more stock...LOL look at the above comments..
Santosh A.06/13/2019 09:48
Now Nation and the world's knows who was high on cheap weeds...LOL
Prateek B.06/13/2019 09:43
Abb bol naa mc admin , abb konsi weed pee kar gayab hai
Soumyadip D.06/12/2019 16:05
After the results of this election I hope that you are taking weed to minimize the burn given by the results. If not then I have some anti burn gel with me. I will give it to you if you need so desperately. Fu***ing rakors.
Hrithik D.06/12/2019 15:31
gali Faridabad baba se puchle
Rohan V.06/12/2019 10:06
Caption shows everything that admin of this page belongs from religion of peace. Pigs