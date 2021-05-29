back
Bending It Like Baba: Yoga School To Patanjali Boardroom
A yoga teacher who achieved a hell lot more in life. Few Indians have courted greater success, bigger controversies. The life of one of India's most influential public figures...
29/05/2021 5:27 AM
249 comments
Surendra P.6 hours
He is a business baba
Pacho T.8 hours
Our country India pretty much infected with a virus which causes people here to believe everything in the name of our divine sacred culture which some people misuses to earn wealth for themselves!! I have hard time in believing any babaji from now on
Panda L.18 hours
Businessman ramdev
Dalbir K.20 hours
Bunch of bogus asses!!
Julius G.a day
As long as this fake baba's r ther in india our country will not grow
JJazz R.a day
Murderer of his guru
Afnan F.2 days
Modi's shining india
Nehal A.2 days
Thugs of Hindustan
Makg N.2 days
Appreciate his yoga thing or ayurvedic stuffs but drinking cow urine to prevent covid-19 is way to far. The rest of the world make fun of India for that.Just because of this dude.🙄
Shelton K.2 days
This joker again?
Krishna P.2 days
He should cure his cock eye first.
Rishi R.2 days
I'm Rishi 😎
Muqtar A.2 days
Bloody fake story he narrated / Like how he hide is boyfriends bal Krishna from Nepal ... Playing for govt..his story is not show as success story
Avinash P.2 days
सच्ची बात हमेशा कडवी होती है ?
Bablu R.3 days
Is it necessary for us Is this information may make me Topper in UPSC Don't waste time on this Fake and stupid people you have a huge game don't waste your time and don't join In GODI MEDIA
Mohammad I.3 days
Brut are you advocating for him?
Sourish S.3 days
I wonder what's the problem with an Indian becoming Millionaire or Billionaire. Do you want him or anyone who starts a business to remain poor just bcz his family was historically ? Well that's called hypocrisy. Doesn't matter what you say to justify your point but that's pure hypocrisy. The advantages of Ayurveda is known to everyone especially as it comes without side effect. Modern medical science is absolutely necessary as well, most definitely when it comes to quick fix. The problem here is the hypocritical mentality of people who are trying to denigrate him. This hatred has many layers and it's for them to introspect what have they really done for the benefit of the society other than throwing childish and useless complaints and stupid mocking.
Songginthang C.3 days
lawde ka baba
Farhan M.3 days
The most idiot person alive on face of earth ...baba raam daev
Shraey G.3 days
Authentic Ayurveda is an absolute gift to humanity just as allopathy. Both have their pros and cons. But this baba is a fraud!