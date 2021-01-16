back
Bengal Vs. Gujarat: Who's Healthier?
How rich a state is doesn't always determine the well being of its residents. Take a look at this Gujarat-Bengal dichotomy...
16/01/2021 6:57 AM
- 328.4K
- 3.8K
- 286
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
234 comments
Ruby S.16 hours
Source: National Family Health Survey
Ruby S.19 hours
And Kolkata is declared as the safest city in entire India. ❤️ For back to back two terms.
Brut Indiaa day
Some more data on the subject: https://www.indiatoday.in/diu/story/tale-of-two-states-how-west-bengal-and-gujarat-perform-at-various-development-indicators-1743733-2020-11-24
Biswajit R.a day
Bengali kids have fish, which is a rich source of omega 3 fatty acid, which helps in brain and physical development. Can besan ever be a substitute for that?
Shubham C.a day
First and foremost thing is bengalis are really clumsy, lazy and comfort addict they don't think of doing business rather they want to settle asap in life and die! All just want to have a house of their own and spent their retiral time in there. That's why we don't want to work much rather just eat, sleep and repeat. True AF "Lyadhkhor" ❤️
Rima M.2 days
Healthier!! Guys what about ur mental health!!!Such a cheap way to organize a virtual feud... Get a life u ppl....Shame!!!
Rabindranath R.2 days
Gujarat is healthier
Rabindranath R.2 days
Gujarat
James R.2 days
In guji state all new born baby and grown kids all malnutritions and with deficiency of D vitamins and several kid s Borns with polio and less growth brains and physically not able to live I t his world
Somdeep K.2 days
Although Kolkata was capital of British India and although having very fertile lands, the condition of Bengal was very pathetic before Indipendence, too much 'Jamindari Power Structure', femin-deadly disease breakoutetc etc. She was in very sad state, for example 42's Bengal femin killed 30 lakhs people (British India's official data, very reliable!). The person who transformed the whole health care sector was none other than late CM Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, his vision was just beyond appreciation. Then Left and TMC has walked on Dr. Roy's path without much change. ❤️
Tanumoy D.2 days
Non veg khao... Healthy raho
Tanumoy D.2 days
Isliye fish 🐠🐋🐟 chicken🐔 khana chahiye.. Jada veg khoge toh Aisa hi hoga
Sunil N.2 days
Brut u r losing....pl come out of it...
Arkadip B.2 days
Stop this bullshit it's not a fight between west bengal and Gujarat Don't include States in your bloody politics
Debraj D.2 days
Gujrat is a pure vegetarian state whereas West bengal is purely non vegetarian,they eat only vegetables so they don't get animal protein which is an essential component for good health,we Bengalis eat fish which has many ingredients for good health
Moubani R.2 days
🤪
Kunal D.2 days
I think tradition has a lot to do with it also. Bengali food is far far healthier than Gujarati food. As Gujaratis get affluent, their intake of saturated fats increases. So it is possible that with progress, come health problems. Bengali diet is traditionally far leaner.
Pavan M.2 days
I din't know campaigning also can be done via 🤔 nice platform. Why Gujarat and west bengal? And why not Kashmir and Gujarat or any other states?
Debarati N.2 days
Good to know.
Brijesh R.2 days
Major factor behind Malnutrition in entire Nation is a significant side effect of unnecessary stretch of Green Revolution.