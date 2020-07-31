back
Bernard's Everyday Life
When he was born, the doctors told Bernard's parents, "He will be a circus dwarf."
07/31/2020 1:27 PM
9 comments
Rahul J.08/03/2020 02:11
Ye brut india hai ki brut france hai
Rhythmm D.08/02/2020 12:34
He's pretty dope ngl
Najeeb A.08/02/2020 12:34
How can a doctor say such a thing to a parent? It is absolutely out of imagination.It's against their ethics and profession. Since their profession is noble they should avoid these type of comment especially for their patients.
Irfan S.08/01/2020 19:14
Junaid Shaikh
Harry S.08/01/2020 17:54
There was a episode in Golden Girls where Dorothy goes to doctor and describes her condition and doctor who didn't have proper knowledge onnhis own field (and didn't know that she was undergoing chronic fatigue syndrome which at that time was undiscovered) insensitively and unsympatheticly tells her to get new haircut. When he could have simply said that maybe i don't understand your problem and should have referred to a better doctor. My point here is many doctors don't listen to patients and go against every moral oath they took. Just like here his doctor said the words so derogatory
Kavitha R.08/01/2020 17:43
I'd punch in that doctor's face
Amit B.08/01/2020 13:38
Tyrion lannister is very famous
Daychie T.08/01/2020 13:35
Id personally fist fight that doctor
M J.08/01/2020 13:32
aww look at the impressive gait and he was never the doctors' bait