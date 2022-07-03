BeUnic: A one-stop stop shop for LGBTQ creators

State and Lawlessness: Justice S Muralidhar

“The Orwellian dystopia of Big Brother watching every move…” Just hours after Justice S Muralidhar criticised the Delhi Police for not registering hate speech cases against BJP leaders, he was transferred out of the Delhi High Court. In 2018, the judge had spoken on “crime, punishment and justice in India”. Excerpts.... (Thanks to Project 39A, National Law University, Delhi for the footage)