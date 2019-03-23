back
Bhagat Singh VS. Gandhi On India's Freedom
88 years ago today, Bhagat Singh was hanged for his revolutionary activities against the British colonial government. He, like Mahatma Gandhi, passionately sought India's freedom. But why did the two disagree on so much? ⚡️
03/23/2019 6:25 AM
- 186.7k
- 9.4k
- 362
319 comments
M S.09/27/2019 18:02
Both were great
Kiran B.04/21/2019 06:21
Absolutely real hero bhagat singh
Nags K.04/21/2019 04:56
Fuck off Gandhi
Pandu H.04/21/2019 01:08
ಭಗತ್ ಸಿಂಗ್ ರಿಗೆ ಸರಿ ಸಾಟಿ ಯಾರು ಇಲ್ಲ ಜೈ ಭಗತ್ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಜಿ
Pandu H.04/21/2019 01:07
I heat this Gandhi
Hitesh W.04/20/2019 18:06
Please don't compare Bhagat singh with gandhi Bhagat singh is always right, He his sacrifice our life for our nation. Gandhi is selfish person this time he making only politicas he is cheated with every freedom fighter. I don't like gandhi gays Bhagat singh is our hero & roll model
Sarit J.04/20/2019 17:33
If anyone compared gandhi with Bhagat singh I think he/she is big stupid
Pappu D.04/20/2019 17:32
जय हिन्द वन्देमातरम
Sagar P.04/20/2019 17:02
Bhagat Singh and ganthiji great person in the world
Sanal P.04/20/2019 11:10
Gandhi desh drohi tha bhagat singh ji ke sath compare mt kr
Akhila G.04/20/2019 10:12
Bhagat Singh❤
Nupur B.04/20/2019 02:12
Joyhind
Anjan D.04/19/2019 18:57
Vaghat Singh great great great gandhi voghas
Ravan J.04/19/2019 09:47
King of revolution only one Bhagat sing
Debolina C.04/19/2019 09:20
just check d anti Gandhi comments 😝
Ani R.04/19/2019 08:10
Simple hai Kon ni janta ghandi matlabi tha aapna name banane ki liye kya ni kiya desh thoda tukdey kar diya neharu Chor ko mantri banaya
Anu S.04/19/2019 07:39
जय हिंद
Mahesh B.04/19/2019 06:43
Jay Hind
Saanvi S.04/18/2019 14:54
I don't like Gandhi and his ideology ... Real freedom fighter shahid bhagat singh.
Dubey U.04/18/2019 13:13
Mai Gandhi ko great nahi manta o mullao ke talwe chatne wale the aur hindu virodhi the