Bhakt Banerjee Vs Rakesh Tikait

When Satirist Akash Banerjee and Rakesh Tikait butted heads on the farmer’s protests.

14/10/2021 2:05 PM
Portraits

  1. 4:03

    She Was Shamed For Not Wearing A Bra

  2. 6:31

    Ranbir Kapoor And Rajeev Masand In Conversation

  3. 2:24

    The Warrior Grandma From Kerala

  4. 3:03

    How Apala Mishra Topped The UPSC Interview Round

  5. 4:22

    All You Need To Know About The Morning-After Pill

  6. 5:41

    Naveen Patnaik: The CM Who Helped Indian Hockey

63 comments

  • Abhishek K.
    17 hours

    Punjab and Haryana farmers are richest among that of all others ... They should also think about the small farmers... Who have been facing huge crisis still in this era... Let them decide where they sell their grains... Make the agricultural industry competitive

  • Narendra N.
    2 days

    This taikait supported congress party in 2019 because congress manifesto also promised same laws bjp promised and congress even promised to remove ampc now he is doing protest sold out people

  • Narendra N.
    2 days

    Bakchodi

  • Narendra N.
    2 days

    Lol two sold out people having scripted interview

  • Vikram R.
    3 days

    Lawde ka satirist. Chamcha hai ye kattar

  • Rishi B.
    3 days

    Why is it always this channel post hate, argumentativre stuff about India? & brag about the goodness prevelant in other countries ignoring its own.

  • Sourav K.
    4 days

    Ye kon joker h..

  • Talib A.
    4 days

    Lage raho 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳

  • Kamini B.
    4 days

    A man manipulated and financed from abroad.Tikait himself is not genuine and is talking shit. At best, he's nothing more than a TRAITOR! ¹

  • Manpreet S.
    5 days

    Dono chumntiye ek saath ...sale😡

  • Harish S.
    5 days

    2 bhosadiwale😂

  • Dinesh T.
    5 days

    Ye kya timepass chal raha h?? Tikait farmer ke pas bethne ki jagah yaha AC me bethe bethe timepass Kar raha h.

  • Umair J.
    5 days

    chawlay because poverty is more in India. 400 million living under poverty line less than 2$ a day .

  • Cecilia L.
    5 days

    Are these two really having a row ? Leaders emphasize their ideals and principles they are battling about...They're affiliation and empathy are out of the question...They sank to the sufferings of those who are with them. They impose authoritative standards to cope with brilliance and unified endeavor...Its just healthy for commoners especially farmers to rise up in protest against those who trample their rights...Spokesperson should clearly cascade their cause and hold on tightly for the common good..Delve on for a more progressive economy and closer camaderie..My heartfelt wishes !!

  • Infinit I.
    5 days

    https://youtube.com/shorts/YmbACQJumeQ?feature=share

  • Chibuikem E.
    5 days

  • Sumon B.
    5 days

    2 Rs actors 😂

  • Sriram D.
    5 days

    He is badman 👍

  • Modak D.
    5 days

    Brut india I like your subject. Next time don't present bhakht word. You are journalists not political party

  • Samantray P.
    5 days

    Bakwas interview..Chutia bana ki kosis mein khud chutia ban gaye

