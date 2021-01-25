back
Bhawana Kanth: The First Woman Fighter Pilot Part Of R-Day Parade
She is one of the first women fighter pilots in the IAF who will be a part of the Republic Day parade. Meet flight lieutenant Bhawana Kanth. 👏👏
25/01/2021 2:57 PM
- 39.2K
- 1.3K
- 21
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
20 comments
Payel M.4 hours
Proud of you girls. Respect, love and best wishes to all of you. God bless.
Arshad K.a day
Is ko paksitan bhejo jahaz le k 🤪😜
Ila M.a day
Congratulations. You are a great inspiration to all women.
Priya T.a day
🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Anisha K.2 days
So proud 👍👍
Sanghmitra M.2 days
Outstanding 👍❤️
Samana G.2 days
Send her to Pakistan,tea is fantastic here
Krishna P.2 days
💪💪🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🙏🙏
Krishnamurthy K.2 days
Great. All parents should get encouraged rather emulate this brave pilot to encourage their daughters to enter into all fields n excel in whatever career they take up. The country prospers only when the girls come forward to take up responsible positions in society.
Annie A.2 days
Wow
Mahatab K.2 days
So proud feeling as a woman that if a woman wants to achieve she can do everything even if that profession is called s men's world.
Bala B.2 days
Great.
Tabassum J.3 days
Salute to you n your parents..mam
Sathyendra Y.3 days
Tribute Great Britain....Homeless...where to keep books...Enzoy state welfare...poor dies...chronicles of sufferings of Man..subcontinent HDI 140...
Venkataraman S.3 days
Wow great good work
Meera M.3 days
A role model to all girls out there .👍
Md N.3 days
Darbhanga's daughter, you are the pride of the whole country, the entire Biharis are proud of you. We are proud of ourselves that we are from the same city of Darbhanga, and thank you Jai Mithila
Paresh C.3 days
Salute to you n your parents mam!!!
Liton R.3 days
Thanks
Brut India3 days
Have a look at last year's Republic Day Parade star: