Bhawana Kanth: The First Woman Fighter Pilot Part Of R-Day Parade

She is one of the first women fighter pilots in the IAF who will be a part of the Republic Day parade. Meet flight lieutenant Bhawana Kanth. 👏👏

25/01/2021 2:57 PM
  • 39.2K
  • 21

20 comments

  • Payel M.
    4 hours

    Proud of you girls. Respect, love and best wishes to all of you. God bless.

  • Arshad K.
    a day

    Is ko paksitan bhejo jahaz le k 🤪😜

  • Ila M.
    a day

    Congratulations. You are a great inspiration to all women.

  • Priya T.
    a day

    🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Anisha K.
    2 days

    So proud 👍👍

  • Sanghmitra M.
    2 days

    Outstanding 👍❤️

  • Samana G.
    2 days

    Send her to Pakistan,tea is fantastic here

  • Krishna P.
    2 days

    💪💪🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🙏🙏

  • Krishnamurthy K.
    2 days

    Great. All parents should get encouraged rather emulate this brave pilot to encourage their daughters to enter into all fields n excel in whatever career they take up. The country prospers only when the girls come forward to take up responsible positions in society.

  • Annie A.
    2 days

    Wow

  • Mahatab K.
    2 days

    So proud feeling as a woman that if a woman wants to achieve she can do everything even if that profession is called s men's world.

  • Bala B.
    2 days

    Great.

  • Tabassum J.
    3 days

    Salute to you n your parents..mam

  • Sathyendra Y.
    3 days

    Tribute Great Britain....Homeless...where to keep books...Enzoy state welfare...poor dies...chronicles of sufferings of Man..subcontinent HDI 140...

  • Venkataraman S.
    3 days

    Wow great good work

  • Meera M.
    3 days

    A role model to all girls out there .👍

  • Md N.
    3 days

    Darbhanga's daughter, you are the pride of the whole country, the entire Biharis are proud of you. We are proud of ourselves that we are from the same city of Darbhanga, and thank you Jai Mithila

  • Paresh C.
    3 days

    Salute to you n your parents mam!!!

  • Liton R.
    3 days

    Thanks

  • Brut India
    3 days

    Have a look at last year's Republic Day Parade star:

