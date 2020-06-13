Bigoted Thugs Attack Muslim Man In Bihar

Dad Steals Show At Jain Gay Wedding
A Temple Bell You Can Ring Without Touching
Bedridden Woman Forced Out For Banking Formality
Covid-19 Deaths Overburden Delhi's Funeral Grounds
The Understated Wisdom Of Sushant Singh Rajput
Indian American Cheered Amid Anti-Racism Protests
Whoever did this to that guy, I am proud of you.
Andhbhakt ki hawa uter gayi china inki gaaf maardiya
2 nation theory
Brut ko news fake hoti hain or ye bhot baar sabit ho chuka hai. Ye case kuch or hai or dikhaya kuch or ja raha hai. Wait and watch truth will reveal.
Ye kyaa ho gya h in media channels ko ye sirf 1 hi side ki vedio kyu dikhate h, isiliye nafrat h in chutiyo se, ajay Pandita ko kon mara vo nhi dikhayenge
India(BHARAT) has a history of TOGETHERNESS....but went in disaster when ISLAMIST came.....there is Always TOGETHER with INDIAN....but never with MULLA....they all are termites...waiting to be chunk out the wood which shelter them....most UNDEPENDABLE community...The Media will not see the Atrocities by ISLAMIST to Hindus in india, pakistan, bangladesh.....but KEEP DOING for muslim....
thugs ??? And what the Muslims who were rioting in Delhi ???? Stop licking their ass your lousy Brut Mofo’s
Dig the reality ! Brut india shame of u
Tel lagake dabur Ka ...
Naam Mita do BABUR Ka 😂😂😂😂
Kyou sora usko bhai mdrchud jinda maar dena chahiye tha bsdk main hota to mdrchud kp jinda maar deta medical main jane ke chance hi nhi deta
Abetting terrorism, killing Hindus and babas r ok?
Great job. Jai shree ram
What is so difficult about saying JSR. Kehne aur maanne me fark hota hai. Kehdo aur chalte bano ya khudko bhagwan k henchmens samajhne walo se maar khao aur maare jao
Shame basturd people........
Dear Brut: I whole hearted condem this act. Now get us condem tigether the follwing. Can you. If not stop discrimination.
1. 16th April 2020 Palghat Sadhu Mob Lynching
2. 4th June 2020 killed a hungry pregnant elephant in Kerala by feeding firecrackers hidden in fruit .
3. 7th June 2020 Minor Hungry Girl lured for food and raped, Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu
4. 8th June 2020 Ajay Pandita Sarpanch Killed in Anantnag J&K
5. 11th June 2020 Dalit houses burnt in Jaunpur, Up
6. 13th June 2020, Rituparna Pegu thoart slit, Noonmati, Gauhati, Assam
7. 19 January 1990 Kashmiri Pandits thrown out of Kashmir.
8. 16th August 1946 Direct Action Day
9. 15th april 20191000s of Forced religious conversions in Pakistan as reported by their Human Rights.
10. 24th April 2020 Denial of food to Minorities in Pakistan amidst COVID 19.
Ek din mar jayega Kutte ki maut.....
Jag sab kahenge mar gya Madarchod...😂😂😂
I would love to chant loudly Jai Shree Ram❤️
Whats the point of this news and what point are you driving home?
This news agency totaly biased and spreading fake news
https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/coimbatore/tamil-nadu-muslim-atheist-killed-over-facebook-posts/articleshow/57699358.cms
656 comments
Amartya Y.18 hours
Whoever did this to that guy, I am proud of you.
Sher K.20 hours
Andhbhakt ki hawa uter gayi china inki gaaf maardiya
Shahid H.2 days
2 nation theory
Mãñshîkhã S.2 days
Brut ko news fake hoti hain or ye bhot baar sabit ho chuka hai. Ye case kuch or hai or dikhaya kuch or ja raha hai. Wait and watch truth will reveal.
Vijay R.2 days
Ye kyaa ho gya h in media channels ko ye sirf 1 hi side ki vedio kyu dikhate h, isiliye nafrat h in chutiyo se, ajay Pandita ko kon mara vo nhi dikhayenge
Saravanaand G.2 days
India(BHARAT) has a history of TOGETHERNESS....but went in disaster when ISLAMIST came.....there is Always TOGETHER with INDIAN....but never with MULLA....they all are termites...waiting to be chunk out the wood which shelter them....most UNDEPENDABLE community...The Media will not see the Atrocities by ISLAMIST to Hindus in india, pakistan, bangladesh.....but KEEP DOING for muslim....
R C.2 days
thugs ??? And what the Muslims who were rioting in Delhi ???? Stop licking their ass your lousy Brut Mofo’s
Abhijit S.2 days
Dig the reality ! Brut india shame of u
Dibbyendu K.2 days
Tel lagake dabur Ka ... Naam Mita do BABUR Ka 😂😂😂😂
Bishal C.2 days
Kyou sora usko bhai mdrchud jinda maar dena chahiye tha bsdk main hota to mdrchud kp jinda maar deta medical main jane ke chance hi nhi deta
Raj M.2 days
Abetting terrorism, killing Hindus and babas r ok?
D M.2 days
Great job. Jai shree ram
Ali K.2 days
What is so difficult about saying JSR. Kehne aur maanne me fark hota hai. Kehdo aur chalte bano ya khudko bhagwan k henchmens samajhne walo se maar khao aur maare jao
Vasim A.2 days
Shame basturd people........
Premendra N.2 days
Dear Brut: I whole hearted condem this act. Now get us condem tigether the follwing. Can you. If not stop discrimination. 1. 16th April 2020 Palghat Sadhu Mob Lynching 2. 4th June 2020 killed a hungry pregnant elephant in Kerala by feeding firecrackers hidden in fruit . 3. 7th June 2020 Minor Hungry Girl lured for food and raped, Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu 4. 8th June 2020 Ajay Pandita Sarpanch Killed in Anantnag J&K 5. 11th June 2020 Dalit houses burnt in Jaunpur, Up 6. 13th June 2020, Rituparna Pegu thoart slit, Noonmati, Gauhati, Assam 7. 19 January 1990 Kashmiri Pandits thrown out of Kashmir. 8. 16th August 1946 Direct Action Day 9. 15th april 20191000s of Forced religious conversions in Pakistan as reported by their Human Rights. 10. 24th April 2020 Denial of food to Minorities in Pakistan amidst COVID 19.
सिद्धेश म.3 days
Ek din mar jayega Kutte ki maut..... Jag sab kahenge mar gya Madarchod...😂😂😂
सिद्धेश म.3 days
I would love to chant loudly Jai Shree Ram❤️
Gursher S.3 days
Whats the point of this news and what point are you driving home?
Rohit R.3 days
This news agency totaly biased and spreading fake news
Ameet J.3 days
https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/coimbatore/tamil-nadu-muslim-atheist-killed-over-facebook-posts/articleshow/57699358.cms