Bihar 1998-2020: So Much And So Little Change
Between 1998 and today, is the only noticeable change in the Bihar campaign the absence of Lalu Prasad Yadav? #TBT
29/10/2020 5:27 AMupdated: 29/10/2020 8:19 AM
78 comments
Abhay S.2 days
Tab jungle raaj tha ab thora sudhra hai ab agar uska beta ko jita liye phir bihar fas jayega
Rohit G.3 days
So now underratand from where Nitish has brought the Bihar state..
సోము ర.4 days
I think the video showing people on top of the train is from Bangladesh
Akshay K.6 days
People of bihar even if u want Nitish to go....plz don't vote for Lalu's son....vote someone else 🙂
Nitin S.6 days
Chara chor
Raju V.6 days
Bihar and UP needs a social revolution first before any change! Women there needs to take more active participation in helping other women.
Shambhu K.7 days
Bihar and UP are failed states man. People there themselves have horrible mentality. No one is ready to change for the better. And the worst part is, they live in denial and think their state is great.
Pratik B.7 days
98 me Dekh lalu Kaisa dikhta tha
Pratyush S.7 days
it’s just sad
Emil V.7 days
Stop voting for people based on their caste and stop nepotism of children replacing the seats of their parents ..there are a lot of educated ones with vision from Bihar ..let them rule the state and change the face of Bihar .. I have seen a lot of talented people from Bihar , unless the people start realising the votebanks , the age old polticans who loot the public funds for themselves are shown and again getting elected and not even caring the other section of the community / people and only try to gain power in next elections .. So jaago
Bhupesh P.7 days
जिनसे लगाई थी उम्मीद मैंने कुछ ऐसा बना दिया मेरे हिंदुस्तान को, की आज फिर दुआ करता हूं में की चारा आज भी मुझे इंसानी जान से ज्यादा कीमती नहीं लगता।
Jhanvi M.7 days
😁😁😁
Ajinkya K.7 days
India is country which has worlds best constitution but people of India who doesn’t understand it are kept as leaders 🙏🏼🙏🏼
Gokul N.31/10/2020 04:49
This makes me fell like Mirzapur series is real 😑
Dhiren K.31/10/2020 04:40
And alfir bhi waha ham log wapis usi k bete tejaswi ko vote dene pe tule hue hai😞😞😞🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️
Kingshuk M.30/10/2020 21:27
News Sponsored by BJP
Chandan K.30/10/2020 20:01
22 years later...its not the same story.... Lalu is in jail and his sons are busy fighting among themselves.
Anubhav M.30/10/2020 19:13
I may not laugh on this but the way of speaking ,😂this foreigner took me 🤣
Udit M.30/10/2020 18:51
In India there's a general rhetoric used when one has to show disdain or treat someone in a disparaging manner & the rhetoric is s/he is Bihari or they're from Bihar (which is why they're like this) – gratuitous to say such a thing! Bihar was in the past one of the greatest states in the country & is presently in a very bad shape! Thinking of Bihar brings to the mind Munger Scool of Yoga, Patliputra, Ganges, Madhubani paintings, Pata Sahib, Nalanda University, Bodhi Tree.
Srijana S.30/10/2020 17:00
Lallu interview dey rahey hai ya charpoy mey baithkar gaai🐂 vais🐃 ko dekh rahey hai😃😂