Bihar DGP’s Viral Remark On Curbing Crime

As the rest of India debated the Hyderabad encounter, the Bihar DGP made an honest admission about many criminals receiving patronage and people’s support. 👀

12/10/2019 10:48 AM
  • 224.9k
  • 222

206 comments

  • Kumar C.
    01/10/2020 04:04

    Appreciate

  • Arif A.
    12/27/2019 09:08

    U r right Sir G

  • Mohammed M.
    12/27/2019 03:01

    Very well said

  • Salam S.
    12/26/2019 15:50

    प्लीज गैरकानूनी काम नहीं कर सकती किसी बच्चों को मारना पीटना यह गलत है यह संविधान के खिलाफ है

  • Mohammad A.
    12/26/2019 12:04

    It's the police that creates criminals ..they have the cut on every illegal activities

  • Gaurav K.
    12/25/2019 17:53

    Police ka kam hai paise leke aise hi criminal ko bap banana......

  • Habibur R.
    12/25/2019 16:21

    Right sir

  • Af R.
    12/25/2019 13:23

    Very good sir

  • Mohd A.
    12/25/2019 12:11

    Baat ko samjhe

  • Salim K.
    12/25/2019 08:02

    Right sir apradhi koi b ho apradhi hota hai uska encounter hi karna hai

  • Adhip Y.
    12/25/2019 02:03

    This one is off the chart.

  • Muhammad U.
    12/25/2019 01:02

    Salute sir

  • SK S.
    12/24/2019 13:27

    এখন দেখছি কাকার কথা সুনেই সবাই ময়দানে নেমেছে

  • Surojeet C.
    12/24/2019 11:53

    Absolutely right, someone spoke the truth

  • MD H.
    12/24/2019 03:09

    BJP RSS POLICE Delhi no good

  • MD H.
    12/24/2019 03:06

    Are bhai aap log To Sare Barot ka aadami Mar dalega are aaj kya bol rahe ho pura Dobara bol rahe ho Sare Bharat ka Aam Party Mar chuka hai UP police ke bhajan se aaj school college ka student

  • Aarif R.
    12/24/2019 02:24

    Very good

  • Nijam U.
    12/23/2019 17:35

    Bhut acchi bat kahi hai ap ne sar

  • Sleem S.
    12/23/2019 16:26

    Good sir

  • Zahid K.
    12/23/2019 06:40

    Bht adea sir ...