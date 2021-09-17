back

Bihar Man Said Modi Sent Him Money

A man in Bihar claimed that PM Modi sent him the first instalment of the Rs. 15 lakh he promised back in 2014... 😯

16/09/2021 5:16 PMupdated: 16/09/2021 5:18 PM
74 comments

  • Terry S.
    3 days

    Must be election time - you can’t just give taxpayers money when people are hungry

  • Siyad A.
    4 days

    Khuda hava hei🤣

  • Rekam T.
    4 days

    Lucky men

  • Mohammed A.
    5 days

    Modi is innocent. In the video he clearly says if black money is brought back to India, every citizen can get between 15 and 20 lakhs. After winning the election he must have decided to keep the black money where it is intact so expecting 15 lakh is untenable. Modi is correct and those who voted for him are wrong👏🏻

  • Nawab S.
    5 days

    kysy seedhe sadhe bhole logo ko chutiya bnaya hai re ye Modi ..

  • Deepika B.
    5 days

    Jumle pe jumla ho gaya😂

  • Rupraj R.
    5 days

    O bhai hera pheri

  • John's S.
    6 days

    It's not his fault ....bt atleast refund 1/4

  • Rahul G.
    6 days

    RIP 😍🇮🇳🌍🎓🍔🤑

  • Suzan P.
    6 days

    He Modi is real Fraudulent person and INDIA should take serious action against him so in future no politician can do anything like what he is doing to our country now ...🙏🏻🙏🏻😌

  • Vikas K.
    6 days

    बाबा जी बहुत कुछ करेंगे अभी समय तो आने दीजिए एकदम करेजा जुड़ा देंगे

  • Md H.
    6 days

    account check krta raho 😎😎😎

  • Jagadish P.
    6 days

    Jai balayya ...paisa vasul song ...

  • Toufique K.
    7 days

    O Bhai.. 15kakh‼️ Ab toh paise hi paise hoga 😂😂😬😇

  • Kamlesh K.
    7 days

    Indian are getting we are happy by his leadership ☺🙏

  • Jas B.
    17/09/2021 21:07

    Jai Modi Sirf Amabi ek greeb hai jis ko is zojna si 1500 crore mile hai , wah Modi JI

  • Sunny D.
    17/09/2021 20:21

    मोदी है तो मुमकिन है

  • Deepak C.
    17/09/2021 16:41

    SBI maybe depositer in rush before lunch time or tea break

  • Rakesh R.
    17/09/2021 15:52

    Fekku

  • Ronzng K.
    17/09/2021 15:30

    Master of black money