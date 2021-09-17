back
Bihar Man Said Modi Sent Him Money
A man in Bihar claimed that PM Modi sent him the first instalment of the Rs. 15 lakh he promised back in 2014... 😯
16/09/2021 5:16 PMupdated: 16/09/2021 5:18 PM
- 53.6K
- 549
- 94
74 comments
Terry S.3 days
Must be election time - you can’t just give taxpayers money when people are hungry
Siyad A.4 days
Khuda hava hei🤣
Rekam T.4 days
Lucky men
Mohammed A.5 days
Modi is innocent. In the video he clearly says if black money is brought back to India, every citizen can get between 15 and 20 lakhs. After winning the election he must have decided to keep the black money where it is intact so expecting 15 lakh is untenable. Modi is correct and those who voted for him are wrong👏🏻
Nawab S.5 days
kysy seedhe sadhe bhole logo ko chutiya bnaya hai re ye Modi ..
Deepika B.5 days
Jumle pe jumla ho gaya😂
Rupraj R.5 days
O bhai hera pheri
John's S.6 days
It's not his fault ....bt atleast refund 1/4
Rahul G.6 days
RIP 😍🇮🇳🌍🎓🍔🤑
Suzan P.6 days
He Modi is real Fraudulent person and INDIA should take serious action against him so in future no politician can do anything like what he is doing to our country now ...🙏🏻🙏🏻😌
Vikas K.6 days
बाबा जी बहुत कुछ करेंगे अभी समय तो आने दीजिए एकदम करेजा जुड़ा देंगे
Md H.6 days
account check krta raho 😎😎😎
Jagadish P.6 days
Jai balayya ...paisa vasul song ...
Toufique K.7 days
O Bhai.. 15kakh‼️ Ab toh paise hi paise hoga 😂😂😬😇
Kamlesh K.7 days
Indian are getting we are happy by his leadership ☺🙏
Jas B.17/09/2021 21:07
Jai Modi Sirf Amabi ek greeb hai jis ko is zojna si 1500 crore mile hai , wah Modi JI
Sunny D.17/09/2021 20:21
मोदी है तो मुमकिन है
Deepak C.17/09/2021 16:41
SBI maybe depositer in rush before lunch time or tea break
Rakesh R.17/09/2021 15:52
Fekku
Ronzng K.17/09/2021 15:30
Master of black money