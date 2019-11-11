back

Bike Bursts Into Flames At Petrol Station

This is why petrol pumps warn you against using your phone while fuelling up. 😱

11/11/2019 2:57 PM
  • 148.3k
  • 175

113 comments

  • Vickey P.
    11/16/2019 18:37

    Petrol pump doesnt have/use fire extinguisher - am I missing something here or isnt that first thing to have been thought of while running a petrol station ?

  • Imran K.
    11/15/2019 09:14

    Lack of knowledge about fire extinguisher for the staff.

  • Akansha P.
    11/15/2019 09:03

    be careful!

  • Manish K.
    11/14/2019 17:58

    static charge

  • Yashu U.
    11/14/2019 11:47

    What about the debit card machines which they use for Digital payments They also have a cellular connection

  • Kashif Q.
    11/14/2019 11:19

    Petrol pumps discourage using mobile phones and they themselves put paytm acceptance boards.. What kind of discouragement is tht.. 🤣

  • Aman P.
    11/14/2019 01:46

    gand fati😂

  • Ayush K.
    11/13/2019 20:02

    dost radiation se aag!! humlog to electron hi nikalte reh gye ye 1kadam aage nikal gya

  • Bruce W.
    11/13/2019 18:29

    This is why RULES are made😒😒😒 But we Indians are the most misbehaved community in this world😒😒 We just do not care, and keep doing stupid things

  • Rahul J.
    11/13/2019 14:18

    There are Some Educated and Uneducated Idiots who do not have any Sense.

  • Chandrakant P.
    11/13/2019 14:14

    be safe guys

  • Md E.
    11/13/2019 07:20

    Government is asking us to use internet in petrol pump payment through Paytm and phone pay

  • Hitesh L.
    11/13/2019 04:45

    Where is the fire extinguisher...lol...

  • Ashish P.
    11/13/2019 04:01

    A petrol pump without a fire extinguisher! Well done.

  • Jayasree S.
    11/13/2019 03:11

    see be aware

  • Saswath M.
    11/12/2019 15:27

    Older cellphones (Nokia 3310 generation) used to emit strong radiations. That's not the case with modern devices. So, in this day and age, it's not hazardous to use a cell phone at a petrol pump. Moreover, static electricity, which is present in your clothes and hair, has a higher chance of igniting the fuel. What are you going to do about that? Shave your head? Walk around naked?

  • Arvind R.
    11/12/2019 14:51

    Then why petrol pumps ask for paytm or digital payments.

  • Sumiran M.
    11/12/2019 13:47

    Maybe he was using phone for paying with Paytm .....

  • Kapil K.
    11/12/2019 13:27

    Fire extinguisher kaha h????

  • Brut India
    11/12/2019 13:03

