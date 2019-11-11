Bike Bursts Into Flames At Petrol Station

This is why petrol pumps warn you against using your phone while fuelling up. 😱
113 comments
Vickey P.11/16/2019 18:37
Petrol pump doesnt have/use fire extinguisher - am I missing something here or isnt that first thing to have been thought of while running a petrol station ?
Imran K.11/15/2019 09:14
Lack of knowledge about fire extinguisher for the staff.
Akansha P.11/15/2019 09:03
be careful!
Manish K.11/14/2019 17:58
static charge
Yashu U.11/14/2019 11:47
What about the debit card machines which they use for Digital payments They also have a cellular connection
Kashif Q.11/14/2019 11:19
Petrol pumps discourage using mobile phones and they themselves put paytm acceptance boards.. What kind of discouragement is tht.. 🤣
Aman P.11/14/2019 01:46
gand fati😂
Ayush K.11/13/2019 20:02
dost radiation se aag!! humlog to electron hi nikalte reh gye ye 1kadam aage nikal gya
Bruce W.11/13/2019 18:29
This is why RULES are made😒😒😒 But we Indians are the most misbehaved community in this world😒😒 We just do not care, and keep doing stupid things
Rahul J.11/13/2019 14:18
There are Some Educated and Uneducated Idiots who do not have any Sense.
Chandrakant P.11/13/2019 14:14
be safe guys
Md E.11/13/2019 07:20
Government is asking us to use internet in petrol pump payment through Paytm and phone pay
Hitesh L.11/13/2019 04:45
Where is the fire extinguisher...lol...
Ashish P.11/13/2019 04:01
A petrol pump without a fire extinguisher! Well done.
Jayasree S.11/13/2019 03:11
see be aware
Saswath M.11/12/2019 15:27
Older cellphones (Nokia 3310 generation) used to emit strong radiations. That's not the case with modern devices. So, in this day and age, it's not hazardous to use a cell phone at a petrol pump. Moreover, static electricity, which is present in your clothes and hair, has a higher chance of igniting the fuel. What are you going to do about that? Shave your head? Walk around naked?
Arvind R.11/12/2019 14:51
Then why petrol pumps ask for paytm or digital payments.
Sumiran M.11/12/2019 13:47
Maybe he was using phone for paying with Paytm .....
Kapil K.11/12/2019 13:27
Fire extinguisher kaha h????
Brut India11/12/2019 13:03
Cylinders burst on this train causing a terrible tragedy: