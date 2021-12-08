back
Birds Of A Feather: Modi And Putin
They both love posing with animals, they both like flaunting their armies, and they both want to make their countries great again…
08/12/2021 10:54 AMupdated: 08/12/2021 12:53 PM
- 82.9K
- 1.5K
- 100
And even more
- 7:18
L'histoire de Malik Oussekine, tué en 1986 par des policiers voltigeurs
- 3:32
C'est qui, Jean-Luc Mélenchon ?
- 5:26
C'est quoi la "diplomatie du panda" ?
- 3:36
Olaf Scholz, nouveau chancelier allemand
- 3:50
Comment les inégalités se creusent en France
- 3:11
Et sur le fond, il ressemblait à quoi le meeting d'Éric Zemmour ?
96 comments
Jinu H.12 hours
Two Lions on this Earth
Usman J.a day
any comments?😁
Sanjeeb K.2 days
🎅🏻Feku Chacha🤣
Zain A.2 days
He is such a joke....his selection shows mentality of majority of indians
Zafar I.2 days
what is making great--what is making worthy--what is your shift duty..etc
Harry D.2 days
PUTIN IS AN OUTSTANDING LEADER
Librandu S.2 days
What about begger Imran
Soykot G.3 days
🚩🚩🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🙏🙏😍😀
Librandu S.3 days
Rahul is Pappu..an idiot
Amal R.3 days
India ka economy kaha se thik lag raha hain yaar Inko 🙂
Faizaan P.3 days
Putti he 🐷💩
Jjames A.3 days
China ne Laee liya. Modi ne daee Diya. 😂😂
Ravi S.4 days
Welcome to hindustan Putin sir
Rashid H.4 days
Both lost plains when crossed someone’s Border😂
Imran B.4 days
Very good decision moti cartoon 🖕🤣🤣😂😂
Muntaseer A.4 days
কিসের মধ্যে কি...পান্তা ভাতে ঘী! 😪😪
Ch M.4 days
Fantastic tea in Pakistan 🇵🇰💪
Jaber A.4 days
1ta haha react to bhanthai he.
Singam C.4 days
Nahi parega tumko parega
बिकाश क.4 days
Long live India 🇮🇳 Russia 🇷🇺.